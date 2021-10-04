5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Defense Shows Up

The Buccaneers had some early success moving the ball but it was the Patriots defense that stiffened inside the red zone, holding the Bucs to a field goal on their second possession of the game, then seeing Ryan Succop miss a 36-yard field goal on the next. The defense would step up again on the final drive of the first half, with Brady moving his offense down the field looking to take the lead. But the D would hold strong at their own 26 and the Bucs were forced to take their second field goal of the game to make it 7-6 Patriots at the half.

The strong red zone performance also fed into an overall strong start on third down for the Patriots defense, including a particularly impressive stop after the Patriots took the 7-3 lead. A sack by Matt Judon, followed by a third-and-long tackle by Jalen Mills had the defense fired up.

They'd carry that momentum into the second half, with two third-down stops by the defense to start things off after the break, including one that came after the Taylor fumble.

The biggest third down of the game came with the Patriots up 14-13 at 8:09 left in the fourth quarter. Kyle Van Noy's pressure forced Brady outside the pocket and he fired incomplete, forcing the Bucs to settle for a field goal that made it 16-14 Tampa. The defense continued to keep the door to victory open with improved run defense and clutch third-down stops in the red zone.

Holding a one-point lead, the defense had to face Tom Brady in an end-of-game situation that is nightmare fuel for most teams. Again, the Pats defense got the stop and held the Bucs to a field goal.