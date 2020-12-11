Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

ROOKIE DB MYLES BRYANT REGISTERS FIRST CAREER PICK

Rookie free agent DB Myles Bryant registered his first NFL interception when he picked off Rams QB Jared Goff to give the Patriots first down at the Los Angeles 32-yard line in the second quarter.

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 21 consecutive field goals made with his 29-yard field goal in the second quarter. Folk missed his first two kicks of the season but has been perfect since, turning in the second-longest streak of his career. He made 23 straight field goals in 2013 while with the New York Jets. Folk is now 21-of-23 on field goal attempts in 2020 for a 91.3 field goal percentage. Folk's best season was in 2008 with Dallas when he was 20-of-22 for a 90.9 field goal percentage.

JAKE BAILEY HAD A CAREER-LONG 71-YARD PUNT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

Jake Bailey had a career-long 71-yard punt in the fourth quarter. His previous best was 65 yards, which he accomplished three times, most recently at the LA Chargers on Dec. 6, 2020. He also had a 65-yard punt vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019 and at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019. Bailey's 71-yard punt is the first 70-yard punt for the Patriots since Chris Hanson had a 70-yard punt vs. Kansas City on Sept. 7, 2008. It is the longest punt for the Patriots since 2001, when Lee Johnson registered a 76-yard punt at Cincinnati on Sept. 9, 2001.

HARRIS IS AVERAGING OVER FIVE YARDS PER CARRY

RB Damien Harris is averaging 5.04-yards per carry (137 rushing attempts for 691 yards). Four Patriots players have finished a season with at least a 5.0-yard average (minimum 100 attempts).

HIGHEST AVERAGE RUSHING GAIN/SEASON (minimum 100 attempts)

Yards per Rush Player

5.59 Don Calhoun, 1976 (129-721)

5.45 Mosi Tatupu, 1983 (106-578)

5.05 LeGarrette Blount, 2013 (153-772)

5.04 Carl Garrett, 1969 (137-691

DL BYRON COWART REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK