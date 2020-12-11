Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

TEAM NOTES
- Rookie free agent DB Myles Bryant gets first career interception
- Nick Folk extends streak to 21 straight field goals
- Jake Bailey has career-long 71-yard punt in the fourth quarter
- Damien Harris averaging more than 5 yards per carry
PATRIOTS ARE THE FIRST TEAM TO PLAY CONSECUTIVE ROAD GAMES IN THE SAME STADIUM IN THE SPAN OF FIVE DAYS SINCE THE 1932 PORTSMOUTH SPARTANS
The Patriots played against the LA Chargers on Sunday, Dec 6. at SoFi Stadium and then played the Rams on Dec. 10 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are the first team to play consecutive road games in the same stadium in the span of five days since the 1932 Portsmouth Spartans played the Staten Island Stapletons at Thompson Stadium on Oct 16 and Oct. 20. It is the first time that the Patriots played back-to-back games in the same state since 2008 when the Patriots played at San Francisco followed by a game the following week at San Diego.
PATRIOTS HAVE NOW GONE 83 STRAIGHT GAMES WITHOUT BEING SHUTOUT IN THE FIRST HALF;
LONGEST STREAK IN NFL HISTORY
The Patriots have now gone 83 straight games (regular season and postseason) without being shutout in the first half, the longest streak in NFL history. The second-longest streak also belongs to New England with an 82-game streak (Dec. 17, 2006 to Oct. 30, 2011).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE PICKING OFF THE OPPOSITION
The Patriots defense has recorded 15 interceptions in 2020, second in the NFL to the 16 by Pittsburgh. The 2019 Patriots defense led the NFL with 25 interceptions.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
ROOKIE DB MYLES BRYANT REGISTERS FIRST CAREER PICK
Rookie free agent DB Myles Bryant registered his first NFL interception when he picked off Rams QB Jared Goff to give the Patriots first down at the Los Angeles 32-yard line in the second quarter.
NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 21 consecutive field goals made with his 29-yard field goal in the second quarter. Folk missed his first two kicks of the season but has been perfect since, turning in the second-longest streak of his career. He made 23 straight field goals in 2013 while with the New York Jets. Folk is now 21-of-23 on field goal attempts in 2020 for a 91.3 field goal percentage. Folk's best season was in 2008 with Dallas when he was 20-of-22 for a 90.9 field goal percentage.
JAKE BAILEY HAD A CAREER-LONG 71-YARD PUNT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER
Jake Bailey had a career-long 71-yard punt in the fourth quarter. His previous best was 65 yards, which he accomplished three times, most recently at the LA Chargers on Dec. 6, 2020. He also had a 65-yard punt vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019 and at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019. Bailey's 71-yard punt is the first 70-yard punt for the Patriots since Chris Hanson had a 70-yard punt vs. Kansas City on Sept. 7, 2008. It is the longest punt for the Patriots since 2001, when Lee Johnson registered a 76-yard punt at Cincinnati on Sept. 9, 2001.
HARRIS IS AVERAGING OVER FIVE YARDS PER CARRY
RB Damien Harris is averaging 5.04-yards per carry (137 rushing attempts for 691 yards). Four Patriots players have finished a season with at least a 5.0-yard average (minimum 100 attempts).
HIGHEST AVERAGE RUSHING GAIN/SEASON (minimum 100 attempts)
Yards per Rush Player
5.59 Don Calhoun, 1976 (129-721)
5.45 Mosi Tatupu, 1983 (106-578)
5.05 LeGarrette Blount, 2013 (153-772)
5.04 Carl Garrett, 1969 (137-691
DL BYRON COWART REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK
DL Byron Cowart registered his first NFL sack when he dropped Rams QB Jared Goff for a 5-yard loss in the fourth quarter.
LINEUP NOTES
ROOKIE TE DEVIN ASIASI MAKES RETURN
TE Devin Asiasi returned to action after being activated from the injured reserve list.
2020 SIXTH-ROUND PICK JUSTIN HERRON STARTED AS A EXTRA TIGHT END
2020 sixth-round draft pick Justin Herron started as a tackle-eligible tight end.