Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

- As has often been the case this season, the spark provided from the defense, helped get the offense going and they'd put up a 12-play, 69-yard drive after the interception. Nick Folk made his 22nd-straight field goal, this one from 45 yards, to give the Pats the 3-0 lead. Sony Michel's 17-yard run was the longest play of the drive, as the rest were all eight yards or less and they'd fail to convert the only third down they'd face on the drive. It was nothing flashy or explosive, just an effective drive that broke the scoreless tie.

- Adrian Phillips would deliver a big sack to start the next Miami possession, which was then compounded by a false start. They couldn't escape the hole and would be forced into a quick three-and-out. It was a nice bounce-back drive for the Patriots defense as the success on first down took away Miami's ability to ride the run like they did previously.

- The Patriots offense would get rolling again, with a 21-yard third-down checkdown to James White standing out as the biggest play of the next drive, along with a 12-yard catch by N'Keal Harry. They'd dodge a bullet though when Cam Newton scrambled and fumbled on a third down in Dolphins territory. It was scooped and taken to the house, for what looked like a go-ahead touchdown, but after further review, the ball was ruled down where the Miami defender touched it while being out of bounds. It was a fortuitous turn of events for the Pats, who would then go ahead and add a 36-yard Nick Folk field goal to extend the lead to 6-0.

- Stephon Gilmore was injured on the next drive, going down after sliding to the turf and holding his knee. He was helped off the field and normally this would be a catastrophic injury at this point in the season when the Patriots were gearing up for a playoff run, but at this point, the number one concern is Gilmore and his health for the future. Entering the final year of his deal a significant injury would complicate things significantly.