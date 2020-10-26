New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

ADDITIONAL PATRIOTS PLAYERS

CENTER DAVID ANDREWS

(On what the offense has to do to get going)

"It starts with practice. We've got to practice better. I thought we had pretty good practice this week, but it wasn't good enough. We've got to come in tomorrow and learn from that and start on the right foot and just continue to execute. You can talk about effort and all those things, but at the end of the day, this game is about execution. We're just not doing that right now."

(On the confidence he has in the offense and that they can turn it around)

"I've got a lot of confidence in this room. I've played a lot of football with a lot of these guys, and we just have to execute. We have to be better. We've got to start holding each other accountable and it's not all bad, there's some good things, but we're just squandering away opportunities. You can't do that and win games in this league. I have confidence in this team, we've got the tools to win. But if you don't execute, it doesn't matter what you've got.

(On how surprising the team's performance was today)

"I don't think anyone wanted to play like that today. You've got to take pride in this game, take pride in what you do, because if not, this game can be ugly to you like it was today. That's just part of it. This game can humble you real fast and it can be great to you at the same time. But just go back to work, that's the only thing I know how to do, is come in tomorrow and go to work. That's really all I've ever known and at a time like this, you don't do anything else."

(On how badly he wants to get back out on the field after a performance like this game)

"Yeah, you wish you could go practice tomorrow, you know? But you can't, you're going to have to learn from those mistakes and come in and watch the film and deal with it. Then take Tuesday off and get ready for your next opponent. Then come in Wednesday and you've just got to attack the week. But anytime you have a performance like that if you're a competitor, you want to get that taste out of your mouth pretty fast."

CORNERBACK STEPHON GILMORE

(On the mood of the group, how the team is feeling.)

"We just lost the game. They had their way with us. Frustrated because we just lost, lost bad. Just have to go back and watch the film and see what we can do better and go from there.

(On the season potentially getting away from the team.)

We just have to keep playing. The last three weeks we haven't won, so we have to change something. We have to do some of the things better. From all of us. Everybody has to play better. We just have to try to work harder and hopefully get better results next time."

(On whether it's harder to defend certain types of offenses)

Everybody's different each and every week. The things we don't stop other teams are going run until we stop it. So, if we don't stop it they're going to keep running it. We got to take it from there.

DEFENSIVE BACK DEVIN MCCOURTY

(On whether it's tough to believe how that game went)

"I mean it is what it is, I think. I mean anybody that's been here for a while, we haven't been in this position, but I do know we have to stick together and we got to just fight. You don't ever want to come out here and get embarrassed the way we did today. And there's no excuse. There's nothing to talk about. We just got to keep working. We just have to keep fighting together. I'm sure I'll be saying that the whole night, I mean, it's just embarrassing the way we went out there and played. I mean we got to go out there and play to keep jobs right now, you know, I know coach Belichick, the Kraft's, they're not they're not fielding a team for us to go out there and play like that, so we have to improve and we have to improve in a hurry."

(On the biggest issue the defense faced)

"We never had control of the game. Inside runs outside runs, a couple different big plays, the wheel route in the passing game. A lot of the passes were, you know, that kind of missile jet-sweep. It's like a run but it's a pass and a bubble passes, but I mean, you give up 33 points, I don't think we did anything really well today."

(On wrinkles the defense wasn't expecting)

"They just outplayed us. Even some of the things we had to adjust to, I would say they still did a way better job of executing than we did. I think we talked about different things and we were ready for things, we didn't execute anything."

(On the team's effort level)

"Yeah, but I mean, you can give all the effort you want in this league, we have to go execute. Effort is there. There's always going to be times when you feel that you could have did some more. But we have to execute. We can't just come and try hard. Every team is going to come and play hard. We have to give effort, but we also have to execute. You know I can only speak from a defensive standpoint, like we have to go do our job well. We can't just be out there and look at each other and say, 'At least we're trying.' Like, that's just not good enough. This is a National Football League. That was a good San Francisco team that came in here, but we can't just try. We have to go and play well. We come out and just try every week, we're going to have some weeks where we lose by three or four points, it's a close game and we could have done this could have done that. Or today where we don't execute really at all, and a team that's executing at a high level, we really don't stand a chance, but it's never going to go well for us. We might win a game here or there when you just have effort. We have to actually execute, too."

WIDE RECEIVER JAKOBI MEYERS

(On what went wrong this game)

"I don't want to point the finger at anybody but there's a lot we've got to correct. There's a lot of plays that we didn't execute well enough. I feel like we've got a great coaching staff so we'll come in tomorrow, learn everything that went wrong and what we're hoping to do better, and we'll try to do it better next week."

(On the importance of making the most of his playing opportunities)

"This is a business and I know if I don't perform, no matter what the excuse is, what happened prior to me being in there, if I don't perform when I get in there, they won't need me anymore. So I just want to come in, prove that I can be there, be that guy that they rely on when tough times happen and hopefully I show something to move forward and play more."

(On if he feels like he needs to prove that he deserves more playing time when he's on the field)

"Not to prove that I deserve more, just to prove that they can rely on me, if that makes sense. I just want them to know that I'm a trustworthy guy. No matter how many reps I get in practice, how many reps I get in the game, that I'm always paying attention, I'm always locked in. If they need me to go in for somebody, they can count on me."

(On what happened on Cam Newton's deep pass to him that resulted in an interception)

"I feel like he threw a pretty good ball, I just got my feet tied up with the DB's feet. I ended up going down, he ended up staying up, making the play."

(On what's missing from the offense)

"I couldn't tell you what's missing. I feel like our coaches will definitely have an answer for it tomorrow when we come in and I feel like if we all buy in – which I know we've got a bought-in team, so we'll all be here tomorrow, ready to work, be professionals. I feel like this is a very professional team. Whatever it is that our coaches tell us we need to be better on, I feel like we'll come in tomorrow and start a good week as far as getting better with that."

(On the mindset in the locker room after the game)

"I feel like Slate [Matthew Slater] said it best. He said we've all got to prepare and be better and execute better. This is the NFL and people are not going to come here and lay down because we're the Patriots. We've got to go out and be the best team we can be and I feel like we'll do that moving forward."

(On how quickly they have to move on to next week)

"Now. We've got to be better right now. Come in, let this game go and continue to think to ourselves like, "What can we do to be better?" And then when that time comes to practice, or watch film or learn from the game, do it right away because there's no time to waste. We've got to get ready to win the division, play hard and just execute better."

WIDE RECEIVER MATTHEW SLATER

(On what gives him a positive outlook for the rest of the season)

"The character of the men in the locker room. I believe in the men in that locker room and I believe in who they are as people. You look at some of the things that we have had to deal with, regarding some of the guys and their personal lives this year and the way that they have been able to endure, keep faith and overcome, it has been really inspiring. When I look at our football team right now, obviously we are in a very tough position, a position that we are not excited about but if there is anything that sees us through this, it is going to be our character and commitment to one another and then our commitment to our game. I certainly have a lot of faith in the men in that locker room. We are going to have to demand a lot of one another and at the end of the day we have to continue to believe in what we are doing and continue to believe in who we are."

(On his thoughts as a captain leaving the field with a loss tonight)

"Frustrated and disappointed, obviously. You know you work so hard at this game, you give it everything you have in order for you to be successful as a team and certainly we are disappointed with the way things have gone thus far. I think there is a lot of football out there for us and a lot of opportunities. The one thing we can't do is feel sorry for ourselves because no one else is going to do that and if we do that then it is going to be a long season. Again, I believe on the men in this team and believe we can find a way to ride this ship."

(On the special teams strategy in taking it out of the end zone)

"We have a lot of confidence in Gunner Olszewski and want to be aggressive. Our hope is that we can go out there and make plays to help the team win so when we feel like we have opportunities and matchups that we like we are going to try to take advantage of them and continue to be aggressive. That is the way we have always played but we just have to find a way to be more consistent across the board."

(On how he supports Cam Newton)