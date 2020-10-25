San Francisco 49ers Postgame Quotes 10/25

Brandon Aiyuk, WR

(On the play of Jeff Wilson Jr.)

"Every time you put the ball in his hands, we just love when he gets the ball and watch what he does."

(On his first 100-yard game)

"Like I said earlier, just being in the spots I am supposed to be in and where Jimmy [Garoppolo] is expecting me to be and the ball came to me when I did that. Obviously, it is exciting to have your first 100-yard game, but there is still a lot more to improve on and a lot more to build on."

(On how the team has been playing the last couple of weeks)

"I think these past couple of weeks is the type of football we know and that we should have been playing. It definitely gives us confidence but we know we are supposed to play like this. We just need to keep on working to continue to play like this."

(On how Garoppolo played in today's game)

"Just complete poise, but still you could feel the excitement and you could feel the energy bouncing off of him. More than anything just poise, we all felt that and we all felt everything he was giving off. It was exciting and it was fun to see him be the way he was and just having fun playing football. He played a great game."

(On the difference of the team's play over the last two weeks)

"I think that it is the energy that goes around, obviously weeks back we knew the energy had to be picked up and the urgency had to be picked up. Just throughout the week, I felt like the urgency was there and it continued on to today."

George Kittle, TE

(On if he is surprised the defense was able to perform at this level despite the injuries)

"No. The way that our defense goes at it every single day at practice, the way that our coaches prepare them, and the extra work that they put in, I expect that no matter who is out there. That is just our defense. That is just our mindset. We have a lot of guys out there that make a lot of plays."

(On if Kyle Shanahan had a special offensive mindset going into this game)

"Yes and no. I feel like we have that mindset every single week. Kyle always brings it. That is what I love about him. He definitely was on a hot streak tonight. He was calling play after play that they could not stop. I love seeing that. I love being a part of that. I think everyone was fired up for this game. It was our team's first experience here in New England. We were just all fired up to play. It was great football weather, it was perfect. That is just what you dream for. Now you get to come into this house and put some points on those boys. It was really fun for us."

(On Jeff Wilson Jr.)

"Jeff Wilson goes to a dark place before every single game. It is different than it is in practice. You can tell he is angry. He attacks it. He wants contact, he deals contact. He delivers pain. It is awesome. You can just see it in his eyes. He is a totally different person, the way he runs. It is crazy. I love being on the field with Jeff Wilson. The way he carries the football, the way he makes people look at him after he is tackled. He is an absolute monster."

(On if he expected this result)

"Obviously it is the NFL, you never expect to blow someone out. You never expect that in the NFL. You expect every single game is going to be a tight, hard fought game. We had a good week of practice. Last week definitely helped just give guys a little bit of momentum, a little bit of confidence going into this week. We just played well. We are learning to play together better every single snap that we take, every single rep that we take every single practice. The more confidence that our guys have, the better we are going to be. I can say that a lot of our players are playing with a lot of confidence right now."

Emmanuel Moseley, CB

(On taking pride in their defensive performance despite the injuries)

"Taking pride a lot. We had guys down today. We had a lot of guys step up like T-Moore [Tavarius Moore] and Marcell Harris. A lot of guys stepped up, that is just the league and that is how we are on this team. They played great."

(On his interception)

"I just saw the guy running fast so I figured he was going to run the post. I see Cam Newton's arm going up like he was going to throw it. Then the guy tripped and the ball was sailing so I wanted to make sure I caught it first and then returned it."

(On how the running game helps the defense)

"It is big because they control the tempo. They are giving us breathers on the sidelines so we can go out there and give it our all when we go out there. So shout out to the offense for that."

Fred Warner, LB

(On if the defense has felt disrespected)

"Not really, honestly. I feel like all that noise outside the building is irrelevant in our building, especially to our group. We know exactly what we're capable of and we're just going to continue to work every single day, every single week to get better. We're not worried about that outside noise at all."

(On how the defense continues to deliver strong performances with so many players out)

"I think it obviously starts with [defensive coordinator Robert] Saleh, the way that he play-calls and gets us ready throughout the week, all the coaches. You've got to give the credit to all these guys who are stepping up. You have T-Moore [Tarvarius Moore] and Marcell Harris coming in at safety this week on short notice and they come in and they play big roles for us and ball out. Our guys who have still been in the lineup, we take great pride in being out there and trying to keep the defense steady. I can't say enough good things about how our front is playing, even with guys down. Guys in the back end playing solid coverage like you said. We've just got to get back to work, keep it going."

(On if he feels that the Week 5 game against the Dolphins lit a spark with the team)

"Absolutely. We've actually talked about it a little bit. I think that's just what we needed, that wake-up call to really spark a fire underneath us and get that sense of urgency back because we know what we're capable of. That wasn't who we were that week and obviously we've been able to put back-to-back performances on where we played dominant defense so we've just got to keep it going, stay humble and put our nose to the grindstone once again."

(On how the offense running the ball well impacts the defense)

"Oh, 100 percent. We're on the sideline and you've got guys like Jeff Wilson, who I can't say enough good things about, just his mindset, the way he runs the ball. And the rest of the backs, I think we have the best backs in the league and we use all of them. Having some young guys step up as well, that O-line doesn't get talked about enough, making the lanes for them. As a defense, we for sure feed off of that and we get a little bit of extra rest so we can go out there and fly around like we do. I love watching them get after it."

(On his interception and what it meant at that point in the game)

"We just came out and they ran, I guess you call it a drift by the receiver, and it ended up turning into an over route when I was trying to carry him and Cam [Newton] made a bad throw and I came up with it. That's a total defensive effort right there. God is so good, I can't do anything without Him and I'm just thankful to be able to get that one and try to spark the team a little bit. But the entire team as a whole, getting those turnovers were huge for us today."

(On his first impression of JaMycal Hasty in camp)

"I talked about it, JaMycal, just the way he came in, nobody really knew about him, we already had a bunch of backs in the system and he didn't care. He came in and he balled out. Like you said, he showed that quickness early on and we all were talking about it in the locker room and he's obviously continued to get better and better just because of the way he works. It's been great to see and so obviously I'm very happy for him and the success that he's having, he's going to continue to get opportunities and I'm sure he's going to make the most of them."

(On if he agrees with George Kittle saying the team is filled with a bunch of psychopaths)

"Yeah, psychopaths is a great word I guess to use. We all for sure have a little something off. Kyle [Shanahan] kind of talks about that where when you've got guys who have a little something off and then you go out there and just impose your will on your opponent, you see the result. That just takes all three phases, playing complementary football and executing at a high level. So that's why you saw the result you saw today."

Trent Williams, T

(On the increase of rushing attempts)

"I think that has always been the identity of Kyle's [Shanahan] offense. It is a run the ball first and balance it out and you do a lot off of the play-action. Our offense doesn't go unless you run the ball. It is something that is very important to us and we work a ton at it. In the last few weeks we have been hitting our grove."

(On the play of Hroniss Grasu)

"Hroniss is a talented player and a good player. He adds depth to that room and we knew once we got him that he can go out and contribute right away. I think he showed that today and I think he is a very smart guy he knows game plans and he knows schemes. It was literally no drop off when it comes to communication. I am proud of him and I am glad he took advantage of his opportunity."

(On concern of his ankle)

"I don't know if the coach had any doubt or if anybody else did, but for me it was never a doubt in my mind I was going to suit up today on not. If I made it to this stadium I was going to play. It definitely does help when you're going forward and you're not pass protecting 30-40 times a game. Obviously as lineman, we like to be physical and we like to set the line of scrimmage and Kyle allowed us to do that. I think that is a big contributor to our success on offense."

(On coming into New England and getting a win)