Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder)
CB Jonathan Jones (foot)
FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Dalton Keene (neck)
LB Cassh Maluia (knee)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Duane Brown (resting veteran)
DE Rasheem Green (neck)
T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Phillip Dorsett (foot)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play