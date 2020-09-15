Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Sep 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Sep 15, 2020 at 03:48 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-byrd-mcdaniels-eja

The Patriots put up over 200 rushing yards with a renewed attack the heavily featured quarterback Cam Newton against Miami. Newton rushed the ball 15 times, prompting many to wonder if that mode would be sustainable over a 16-game schedule, especially with Newton's injury history.

But Josh McDaniels was well aware that this was just the first game of the season and that the Patriots offense would have to continue to evolve to maintain the effectiveness of this new style of offense.

"Really what it is, it's more a function of what we feel like is best to do against a specific component that we are playing," said McDaniels on Tuesday morning via WebEx. "I know we did some things that we really haven't done much of around here for a long time, or maybe ever, but that's just a function of using the players that you have to the best of your ability against the opponent that you're playing.

"I would say we're gonna be in the same boat as we always are, which is we try to adjust and appropriately change from week to week based on what we think gives us the best chance to have success. No matter what you do one week, you better be ready to handle a totally different challenge the next week and I would say there's probably not a greater discrepancy between two different types of defenses than the two that we're playing to start the season."

The contrast between Miami and Seattle was striking to McDaniels and after seeing the Seahawks defense give up 434 passing yards to the Falcons, it has to be tempting to focus more on throwing the ball this week.

McDaniels seems confident Newton will be ready for whatever the coaches throw at him.

"People talk about his athletic ability but I could sit here and talk a lot about how intelligent he is, what he saw on the field during the course of each series, his communication from one series to the next, his accuracy in the passing game, his poise in the pocket, certain plays going through his progressions," said McDaniels. "He's a pretty complete player and you don't have the type of success in our league at that position without being able to do those things."

Either way, McDaniels was comfortable knowing the Patriots offense would have to build on what they did in Week 1, not try to reproduce it.

"I don't know that any one thing, if you do it over and over and over, is sustainable in our league," said the offensive coordinator. "The coaches and the players each week are too good."

Coaches praise Phillips' versatility and linebacker mentality

We've had plenty on Adrian Phillips in recent days, with his first media availability coming last week and then he checked in again Monday after leading the defense in tackles and picking up an interception in the season-opening win over the Dolphins.

On Tuesday, Phillips was once again a topic of conversation, this time with coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo, who spoke about Phillips' versatility and what the Patriots saw from him as a Charger that made him a good fit in New England.

"Because we have to defend so many different things from a week-to-week basis, teams are using more and more formations and personnel groupings and motions and just deceptive things for the defense, even though a lot of their plays are the same, they look a lot different," said Belichick on Tuesday morning. "I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively and also defensive players that are instinctive and can recognize the play and not get distracted by all the other things going around it are guys that can really be productive and have plays that they just anticipate and are there to make a play on.

"[Adrian]'s a smart player, he's tough, he's physical, he runs well and he tackles well and plays, really within the defense, plays a smart game. Glad we have him and he's working well with our other linemen, linebackers and specifically defensive backs, which is where he works the most."

It appears that the Patriots have had their eye on Phillips for a while. He made a notable interception of Lamar Jackson two years ago in the playoffs and was a critical matchup piece for the Chargers against their division rival Chiefs.

"We've seen Adrian all the way through his career," said Belichick. "We've kind of either crossed paths with him or defensively looking at the Chargers against whoever they were playing that we were playing – you know, teams like Denver and Oakland and other AFC teams and so forth. You see those guys, and especially a guy like Adrian that's kind of there every week and shows up on a consistent basis and you kind of watch him play.

"We just felt like with his versatility and ability to help us both on defense and on special teams but not do everything all at once, but he could plug into wherever you needed him, that he really had a lot of value and versatility for our team."

What does inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo like best about him?

"Adrian is a linebacker at heart, he just stopped growing a little sooner than most of us," said Mayo. "He's just a hard-nosed player, he loves to run and tackle and you guys got a chance to see that on the field this past Sunday."

Patriots-Seahawks Stat Check

Table inside Article
Stat Patriots (1-0) Seahawks (1-0)
Offensive Points 21.0 (18th) 38.0 (2nd)
Offensive Third Down 50.0% (t-9th) 33.3% (t-24th)
Offensive DVOA 3rd 2nd
Offensive Passing DVOA 18th 2nd
Offensive Rushing DVOA 1st 9th
Offensive Red Zone 75.0% (t-3rd) 100.0% (t-1st)
Turnover Ratio +2 (t-3rd) +2 (t-3rd)
Defensive Points 11.0 (2nd) 25.0 (19th)
Defensive Third Down 36.4% (12th) 50.0% (t-19th)
Defensive DVOA 5th 21st
Defensive Passing DVOA 3rd 22nd
Defensive Rushing DVOA 15th 8th
Defensive Red Zone 50.0% (t-9th) 75.0% (t-20th)
Special Teams DVOA 25th 3rd

WebEx Quotes of Note

Jerod Mayo on Chase Winovich's development:

"Chase has done an excellent job this off-season in the classroom, all those virtual meetings, we spent extra time together. He was just trying to learn the X's and O's, trying to learn the total scheme and not just what he had to do as an individual. He's always had the physical tools -- the speed, the quickness, the power and also he's a hustler. This guy's always flying around. Chase's done a great job for us and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow."

Bill Belichick on Ryan Izzo:

"Ryan's gotten a lot of snaps, he got a lot of snaps in the game Sunday, but he's gotten a lot more snaps and he's gotten more of an opportunity to work on his craft and improve. He's been able to stay out there and get better in practice, and then that's showed up in the game – and the opportunity to work with Cam [Newton] in the passing game and make some route adjustments or make some good decisions to help the rest of the route based on knowing more of what to do and having more experience doing it has led to a higher, more consistent level of performance on his end."

Josh McDaniels on preferring to play in front of Seattle's fans even if it made things tougher:

"If there could be people in any stadium I think we'd all prefer that. It's a great challenge to go out there, one because they're really well coached and their program has been successful for a long time and two because that place is one of the most electric places on the planet earth to play a football game. "

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots got their first win of the season on the back of an efficient and well-planned ground game.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

The versatile veteran could be a helpful addition as the Patriots look to replace two starting safeties.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

The veteran safety has his new-look defense ready to go for the Patriots season opener.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

With a youth infusion on the Patriots roster, the veterans are preparing the rookies to jump into the NFL.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

The Patriots are preparing to give and receive some surprises this weekend when they face the Dolphins.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

The Patriots transition their attention to the Miami Dolphins, a team that cost them a playoff bye in 2019.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

The Patriots are turning the page to the regular season as the team shifts their sights to Miami.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice before the roster must be crafted into 53 players and 16 practice squadders.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

The Patriots will need key contributions from their most reliable running back to get their offense on track in 2020.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

The Patriots coaches are doing their best to quickly get their players ready for Week 1 without a preseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

The fourth-year defensive lineman is bringing the energy on the defensive side with a strong training camp.

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 59-10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/13

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Advertising