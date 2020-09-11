Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-adrian-phillips-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

With the trade of Duron Harmon and opt-out of Patrick Chung, the Patriots are lucky to have signed veteran free agent Adrian Phillips early in free agency.

A versatile former Charger who worked his way up from the practice squad to becoming a valuable tool in defeating some of the best AFC offenses, Phillips has potential to fill a number of spots in the Patriots defense.

Phillips couldn't join the team until the summer, but appeared to be fitting in well in training camp. "It was a unique transition but once I got here things went real smooth," said Phillips on Friday after practice via WebEx.

How did the former undrafted rookie climb his way from the practice squad, up the depth chart and toward a contract with the Patriots?

"Being an undrafted free agent, trying to find a way to get onto the team, you're doing special teams, they need people for scout team," said Phillips. "Then you're the first one out there and you say 'I can do that.' You go out there and you make a couple plays, it solidifies your role with the team. If you go out there and do what you're supposed to and they get the trust in you to start putting more on your plate, seeing how much more you can handle. I can handle a lot, so it just kept coming."

It's easy to draw parallels from what Phillips did for the Chargers and what Patrick Chung has done for the Patriots, but there isn't quite another defense like New England's.

"From the outside in, it looks like one thing but when you actually get here, it's a big puzzle," described Phillips of the defense. "Being a part of that and seeing how that works is really beautiful. It's like art.

"In some defenses, it might work out a certain way where people just learn spots but here it's kind of you look at the whole canvas. You see the whole canvas and you see yourself, you could be anywhere and be a part of that and being able to move around like that that's what makes it fun. Because you're not just learning your position, you're learning how to work well with other people. That's what makes the defense work."

Report: Gilmore gets a raise

Per a report from Adam Schefter, the Patriots handed Sephon Gilmore a nice raise today. As the first week of practice wraps up and Gilmore gets ready for a rematch with DeVante Parker, the move shows how much New England values the best cornerback in the league.

The Patriots secondary will be counted on this year as the front seven experiences turnover and Gilmore is up for any receiver challenge. After popping up on the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury on Thursday, he was taken off Friday's final injury report and appears to be fully ready to take on the Dolphins talented receiving corps.

Practice & Injury Report

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice of the week in gloomy fall-like conditions. With Yodny Cajuste moving to IR, the team welcomed full attendance at the session. They look healthy in the key spots, but Gunner Olszewski was ruled out on Friday, a disappointing start to the season for one of the most improved players on the team. Four players are questionable.

Injury Report

OUT
OL Yodny Cajuste - Knee (DNP)
WR Gunner Olszewski - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
TE Dalton Keene - Neck (LP)
LB Cassh Maluia - Knee (LP)
WR N'Keal Harry - Shoulder (FP)
DL Chase Winovich - Shoulder (FP)

WebEx Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on opening day:

"I think opening day is pretty much the same every year. You have a lot of questions about your team and what you're doing. You have a lot of questions about what your opponents are going to do and the challenges they will present. So, it's a lot of unknowns and there are things to work through and everybody's better at the end of September than they are at the beginning of September. But, you just try and be the best that you can be at this point, knowing that there's still a lot of work to do and a lot of things that we're all going to have to improve on. Not just players and coaching staff, our communication our adjustments, the things that we have to do during the game, decisions, and so forth. We haven't done those in eight months, either. So, that'll be a challenge for all of us to be at our best on Sunday, and then to continue to improve on that and try to be even better, you know in succeeding weeks."

Isaiah Wynn on having his center back:

"It's definitely exciting just to have David Andrews back. You know he's a guy who really holds it all together, so just having him back it's exciting. We're excited to play with him and I know he's excited to be back."

N'Keal Harry on the fellowship of second-year receivers:

"It's just great to be around those guys. We've kind of grown together over the past year, we've become very close. So just having those guys around kind of just lightens the mood and you know it's just great to have people that you came in with and that are still here."

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

