Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Seattle's secondary, which was torched by Atlanta a week ago to the tune of 450 yards, suddenly found itself down to its third free safety. QB Cam Newton tried to test that potential vulnerability by throwing more – much more, and more accurately – than he did in the opener versus Miami. McDaniels also reached into the playbook to diversify his play-calling.

Still, for the first half of the night, the narrative on both sides looked similar to Week 1. Wilson was nearly perfect passing and virtually unguardable when scrambling. He connected on numerous deep throws and tossed five TDs to five different receivers.

"I mean, he just throws a good ball," McCourty said of Wilson. "You watch those plays, it's not bad coverage. We've got guys all over the receiver. He really does a good job of putting the ball really where only the receiver can catch it."

Meanwhile, by intermission, Newton had only attempted 11 passes, connecting on seven for 85 yards. The 14-14 score seemed to typify just how even the matchup was to that point. In the second half, Seattle started pulling away, taking leads of 11 and 12 points on two separate occasions, the latter coming with less than five minutes to play.

Astonishingly, New England continued to make plays, too – mostly through the air, which was a complete departure from last week's game plan. What's more, as liberally as Wilson was throwing the ball all night, Newton quietly surpassed him on the stat sheet, finishing just shy of 400 yards passing on 30 completions. Newton also scampered into the end zone for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns.

It seemed altogether logical, therefore, that with three seconds to go and the ball on the Seattle 1-yard line, the Patriots would call for Newton to keep the ball and try to power his way into the end zone for a third time.

It wasn't to be. Like last week in Atlanta, Seattle's best defender by far was safety Jamal Adams. He led all tacklers in the game with 10 total takedowns (six solo), often disrupted the Patriots' offense at critical junctures throughout the night, and was among the Seahawks who stuffed Newton short of the goal line as time expired.

"It was a great play by them," Newton confessed later to reporters. "That was a play we'd run a couple time. Maybe we went to the well too many times, but at the end of the day, we still felt confident about it… I just got to be better. We put ourselves in position to win. When you do that, you've got to finish."

Losses – on the field and off – can be painful to absorb, as the Patriots' most recent ones this week showed. Yet, the players took consolation in the way they conducted themselves during the toughest of moments.

"I'm proud of the way the guys competed here," Belichick asserted in post-game comments to the media. "We just didn't quite have enough."

"Just the fight [we showed]," McCourty added. "We've got a group of guys that continue to fight. We talked about it all week, [that] this game would come down to the last couple of plays. It did. We had to fight to keep the lead, fight to stay in it. They've got a good football team.

"It's kind of crazy, every time we play these guys it comes down to one play or two plays in the game. We were prepared for it, we just didn't execute or finish the way we want to. We made some plays in the game. They just made more. When you play good football teams, that's what it comes down to."

"All in all, as a team, we fought," Newton concluded. "We knew what type of game it was going to be. It's still a hostile environment with them being comfortable in their home stadium, but through it all, you've just got to battle adversity… that double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, we had our opportunities [to overcome it].