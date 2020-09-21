Official website of the New England Patriots

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Sep 21, 2020 at 01:43 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-GameNotes-PDC

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot
  • Newton matches Randall Cunningham for career rush yards by a QB
  • Newton scores two rush TDs for second-straight game
  • Newton sets NFL record for most multi-rush TD games by NFL QB
  • Newton sets personal record for most pass yards in a half
  • Julian Edelman sets single-game career-high for receiving yards
  • Edelman goes over 100 yards receiving for 15th time in the regular season
  • Devin McCourty has second career pick six; third career touchdown overall
  • Jakob Johnson scores first NFL touchdown

CAM NEWTON THROWS FIRST TD PASS AS A PATRIOT

Cam Newton had his first touchdown pass as a member of the Patriots with a 1-yard touchdown pass to FB Jakob Johnson in the fourth quarter.

CAM NEWTON MATCHES RANDALL CUNNINGHAM FOR SECOND-MOST RUSH YARDS BY A QB

With 47 yards rushing against the Seahawks, Cam Newton improved to 4,928 career rushing yards to tie Randall Cunningham for second place all-time for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

CAM NEWTON ADDS THIRD & FOURTH RUSH TD OF THE SEASON

Cam Newton added his third & fourth rushing touchdowns of the season for his 61st & 62nd career rushing touchdowns, the most among all NFL quarterbacks. In the process, Newton set a new NFL record for most multi-rush touchdown games by a QB with eight.

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE EIGHTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Newton scored two rushing touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. It was the eighth time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game, a new NFL record. Newton has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

NEWTON NOW CHASING GROGAN

Cam Newton scored multiple rushing touchdowns for the second consecutive game this season and is now one game short of tying Steve Grogan (1976) for most multi-rush TD games in a single season. Grogan had three games with multiple rushing touchdowns in 1976.

PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR TWO-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 14TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 14th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game.

NEWTON SETS PERSONAL RECORD FOR PASSING YARDS IN A SINGLE HALF

Newton threw for 312 yards in the second half at Seattle, setting a single-game career-high for most passing yards in a single half. His previous career-high was 267 yards passing in a half against Atlanta on Sept. 16, 2018 (second half).

NEWTON EXTENDS ANOTHER NFL RECORD

Newton extended his NFL record with his 40th career performance with both a rushing and passing touchdown.

EDELMAN SETS SINGLE-GAME CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

WR Julian Edelman set a single-game career with 179 yards receiving on eight receptions. His previous career-high was 151 receiving yards on eight receptions with a touchdown in the 2016 regular-season finale at Miami on Jan. 1, 2017. Edelman went over 100 yards receiving for the 15th time in his regular-season career. He had three 100-yard games in 2019.

EDELMAN HAD A 49-YARD RECEPTION IN THE THIRD QUARTER; HIS LONGEST RECEPTION SINCE 2017

Edelman had a 49-yard reception from Cam Newton in the third quarter. It was his longest pass reception since his career-high 77-yard touchdown reception at Miami on Jan. 1, 2017. He now has five receptions of at least 49 yards.

Edelman Long Receptions

77-yard touchdown at Miami (12-1-17)

69-yard touchdown at San Diego (12-7-14)

59-yard touchdown at Dallas (10-11-15)

56-yard touchdown at New York Jets (11-22-12)

49-yarder at Seattle (09-20-20)

DEVIN MCCOURTY HAS SECOND CAREER PICK SIX; THIRD TD OVERALL

Devin McCourty picked off Seattle QB Russell Wilson on the third play of the game and returned the interception 43 yards for a touchdown. It marked his second career interception returned for a touchdown and his third touchdown overall. He returned a pick 84 yards for a touchdown at Buffalo on Oct.29, 2018 and had a 10-4-yard kickoff return for a touchdown vs. the N.Y. Jets on Oct. 21, 2012.

PATRIOTS RETURN A PICK FOR A TOUCHDOWN

PATRIOTS EIGHT NON-OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS ARE THE MOST IN NFL SINCE 2019

Devin McCourty returned a Russell Wilson interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the game's third play. Last season, the Patriots had seven non-offensive touchdowns. They returned two fumbles, two blocked punts, and three interceptions for touchdowns. The Patriots record for most non-offensive touchdowns in a season is nine in 2010 and 1961. The Patriots eight non-offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season are the most in the NFL during that time.

FB JAKOB JOHNSON BECOMES FIRST PLAYER FROM NFL INTERNATIONAL PLAYER PROGRAM TO SCORE NFL TOUCHDOWN

FB Jakob Johnson scored his first NFL touchdown when he caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. It was his second career reception. He had a 5-yard catch at Washington on Oct. 6, 2019. Johnson is the first player from the NFL's International player program to score a touchdown.

DEVIN MCCOURTY TIES MAURICE HIRST FOR SEVENTH PLACE ON TEAM LIST FOR PICKS

Devin McCourty now has 27 interceptions to tie Maurice Hurt for seventh-place on the Patriots all-time list. Mike Haynes is in sixth place with 28 interceptions.

SHILIQUE CALHOUN REGISTERS FIRST NFL FULL SACK

LB Shilique Calhoun sacked Seattle QB Russell Wilson for an 11-yard loss with 1:31 to play in the first half for his first full sack in his career. As a rookie in 2016 he had a half a sack at Tennessee on Sept. 25, 2016.

DAMIERE BYRD GETS FIRST RECEPTIONS WITH THE PATRIOTS

WR Damiere Byrd caught six passes for 72 yards, his first receptions as a Patriot.

LINEUP NOTES

PATRIOTS 2020 FIRST-ROUND PICK DB KYLE DUGGER LINED UP TO RETURN KICK

Patriots 2020 first-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger returned kicks for the Patriots. He returned his first kick 30 yards in the first quarter.

OL MIKE OWENU MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT START

2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his second straight start as a tight end in a tackle eligible formation.

LB CASSH MALUIA MAKES NFL DEBUT

2020 sixth-round draft pick Cassh Maluia made his NFL debuts after being inactive for the season-opener.

DL NICK THURMAN MAKES NFL DEBUT

Patriots defensive lineman Nick Thurman was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday and made his NF debut as a reserve against the Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 20.

