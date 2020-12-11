After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Third-quarter finishing drive

Despite being down 17-3, the Patriots were still in the game on the scoreboard to start the second half. They received the ball with the chance to put together a drive to make it a one-score game, but it was clear the Rams were not letting up. Newton would take two sacks on the drive that hurt them, despite a 30-yard reception by N'Keal Harry.

The Pats drive would flame out just past midfield and they'd be forced to punt to the Rams, who took over at their own 10-yard line. That would set the stage for a 16-play, 90-yard drive that would add the final points to the scoreboard in the game.

The highlight was a 25-yard run by Cam Akers, who opened the second half just like he did the first, by running through and around the Patriots defense. He'd account for 60 of the 90 yards with his hard running on this final scoring drive.

The Pats D struggled to hold their ground and get off blocks all game long, as the Rams exploited them with well-executed run plays. For all the analysis of what went wrong, getting run over is the simplest and most glaring way to lose a football game. They simply lost the battle up front and even when they did get a read on certain plays, it often took them a few extra yards to even get the ball carrier down.