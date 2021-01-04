After Further Review: High-level execution gets Pats past Jets

Big plays from Asiasi and Sony close it out

The Patriots wasted little time in capitalizing off of Jackson's interception. Facing a 2nd-and-two, the Patriots put power personnel on the field and the Jets countered with 10 players in the box. All those defenders failed to react to tight end Devin Asiasi sprinting off the snap, leaving him with outside leverage on the only deep safety.

Newton lobbed a nice pass where only Asiasi could get it and the rookie adjusted well to the ball in the air, making the catch for his first career touchdown on his second career catch, a 26-yarder.

"Just for him to head into the off-season with a game like today is a great step in the right direction for Acai Bowl [Asiasi]," said Newton. "For him to make a great catch for the touchdown, something that he needs to keep doing, he will keep doing. He has so much talent. He shows so many flashes in practice. It's great just to see it in a game."

The Patriots weren't done with the big plays though and, after forcing a Jets three-and-out, it took just two more plays to find the end zone again. Newton showed good head discipline, looking the defense off to his left before throwing in-time to Sony Michel, who was flaring out to the right.

Michel made a good catch, then showed excellent acceleration up the sideline, finishing the play off with the team's final touchdown of the 2020 season. It was the third-year back's first receiving touchdown.

"It was a cool experience to get that first receiving touchdown, but coach [offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels] called the play," said Michel. "The offense executed, and once I got the opportunity to catch the ball, I'm just trying to make a play in space and I was able to reach the end zone.