Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Dec 29, 2020 at 12:11 AM

New England Patriots

Staff

2020-GameNotes-PDC-wk-16

Dec 29, 2020 at 12:11 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-GameNotes-PDC-wk-16

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots have 20 rushing touchdowns for the eighth time in team history. 
  • Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.
  • James White moves past Irving Fryar into eighth place on Patriots all-time receiving list. 
  • Nick Fold extends streak to 26 straight field goals.

PATRIOTS REACH 20 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE EIGHTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the 20th rushing touchdown of the season for the Patriots. It is eighth time in team history that the Patriots have rushed for at least 20 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season/Patriots History

Season Rushing TDS

1978 30

2012 25

1976 24

1981 23

2008 21

1974 21

2020 20

2006 20

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

NEWTON TIES TEAM MARK FOR MOST TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton scored his 12th rushing touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run in the second quarter to tie Steve Grogan for the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Grogan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with three seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season by an NFL Quarterback

Player Team Season Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton Carolina 2011 14

Cam Newton Patriots 2020 12

Steve Grogan Patriots 1976 12

Kyle Murray Arizona 2020 11

Tobin Rote Green Bay 1956 11

Johnny Lujack Chicago 1950 11

Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 11

Cam Newton Carolina 2015 10

Billy Kilmer San Francisco 1961 10

Daunte Culpepper Minnesota 2002 10

CAM NEWTON ADDS HIS 70TH CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWN

Cam Newton now has 70 career rushing touchdowns, the most among all quarterbacks in NFL history. He joins Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell (74) as the only number one overall draft picks in NFL history to have 70 career rushing touchdowns.

Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback

Player Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton 70

Steve Young 43

Jack Kemp 40

JAMES WHITE MOVES INTO EIGHTH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEIVING LIST

RB James White (365) moved past Irving Fryar (363) into eighth place on the Patriots all-time receiving list with three receptions against Buffalo. He tied Fryar with a 7-yard reception in the second quarter and moved past him with a 6-yard reception in the third quarter. Kevin Faulk is seventh all-time with 431 receptions.

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 26 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 26 consecutive field goals made with a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is the second-longest field goal streak in team history and the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

31 Stephen Gostkowski

26 Nick Folk

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

FOLK ON PACE FOR HIS HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

Nick Folk is now 26-of-28 on the season for a conversion rate of 92.9. Folk has had two seasons when he has finished with a field-goal conversion rate of at least 90 percent. He was 20-of-22 (90.9%) in in 2008 with Dallas and 33-of-36 (91.7%) in 2013 with the New York Jets. The highest field-goal percentage in a season for the Patriots was 95.6 by Stephen Gostkowski in 2014, when he converted 35-of-37 field goals.

LINEUP NOTES

MONTE MONCRIEF RETURNED TO ACTION

WR Monte Moncrief returned to action after missing one game due to injury.

