Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

NEWTON TIES TEAM MARK FOR MOST TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton scored his 12th rushing touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run in the second quarter to tie Steve Grogan for the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Grogan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with three seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.

Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season by an NFL Quarterback

Player Team Season Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton Carolina 2011 14

Cam Newton Patriots 2020 12

Steve Grogan Patriots 1976 12

Kyle Murray Arizona 2020 11

Tobin Rote Green Bay 1956 11

Johnny Lujack Chicago 1950 11

Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 11

Cam Newton Carolina 2015 10

Billy Kilmer San Francisco 1961 10

Daunte Culpepper Minnesota 2002 10

CAM NEWTON ADDS HIS 70TH CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWN

Cam Newton now has 70 career rushing touchdowns, the most among all quarterbacks in NFL history. He joins Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell (74) as the only number one overall draft picks in NFL history to have 70 career rushing touchdowns.

Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback

Player Rushing Touchdowns

Cam Newton 70

Steve Young 43

Jack Kemp 40

JAMES WHITE MOVES INTO EIGHTH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEIVING LIST

RB James White (365) moved past Irving Fryar (363) into eighth place on the Patriots all-time receiving list with three receptions against Buffalo. He tied Fryar with a 7-yard reception in the second quarter and moved past him with a 6-yard reception in the third quarter. Kevin Faulk is seventh all-time with 431 receptions.

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 26 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 26 consecutive field goals made with a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is the second-longest field goal streak in team history and the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

31 Stephen Gostkowski

26 Nick Folk

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

FOLK ON PACE FOR HIS HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE