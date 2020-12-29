Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots have 20 rushing touchdowns for the eighth time in team history.
- Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.
- James White moves past Irving Fryar into eighth place on Patriots all-time receiving list.
- Nick Fold extends streak to 26 straight field goals.
PATRIOTS REACH 20 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE EIGHTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
Cam Newton's 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the 20th rushing touchdown of the season for the Patriots. It is eighth time in team history that the Patriots have rushed for at least 20 rushing touchdowns in a season.
Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season/Patriots History
Season Rushing TDS
1978 30
2012 25
1976 24
1981 23
2008 21
1974 21
2020 20
2006 20
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
NEWTON TIES TEAM MARK FOR MOST TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK
Cam Newton scored his 12th rushing touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run in the second quarter to tie Steve Grogan for the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Grogan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with three seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season.
Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Season by an NFL Quarterback
Player Team Season Rushing Touchdowns
Cam Newton Carolina 2011 14
Cam Newton Patriots 2020 12
Steve Grogan Patriots 1976 12
Kyle Murray Arizona 2020 11
Tobin Rote Green Bay 1956 11
Johnny Lujack Chicago 1950 11
Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 11
Cam Newton Carolina 2015 10
Billy Kilmer San Francisco 1961 10
Daunte Culpepper Minnesota 2002 10
CAM NEWTON ADDS HIS 70TH CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWN
Cam Newton now has 70 career rushing touchdowns, the most among all quarterbacks in NFL history. He joins Hall of Fame RB Earl Campbell (74) as the only number one overall draft picks in NFL history to have 70 career rushing touchdowns.
Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback
Player Rushing Touchdowns
Cam Newton 70
Steve Young 43
Jack Kemp 40
JAMES WHITE MOVES INTO EIGHTH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEIVING LIST
RB James White (365) moved past Irving Fryar (363) into eighth place on the Patriots all-time receiving list with three receptions against Buffalo. He tied Fryar with a 7-yard reception in the second quarter and moved past him with a 6-yard reception in the third quarter. Kevin Faulk is seventh all-time with 431 receptions.
NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 26 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 26 consecutive field goals made with a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is the second-longest field goal streak in team history and the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.
Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History
31 Stephen Gostkowski
26 Nick Folk
25 Adam Vinatieri
23 Adam Vinatieri
21 Stephen Gostkowski
FOLK ON PACE FOR HIS HIGHEST FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Nick Folk is now 26-of-28 on the season for a conversion rate of 92.9. Folk has had two seasons when he has finished with a field-goal conversion rate of at least 90 percent. He was 20-of-22 (90.9%) in in 2008 with Dallas and 33-of-36 (91.7%) in 2013 with the New York Jets. The highest field-goal percentage in a season for the Patriots was 95.6 by Stephen Gostkowski in 2014, when he converted 35-of-37 field goals.
LINEUP NOTES
MONTE MONCRIEF RETURNED TO ACTION
WR Monte Moncrief returned to action after missing one game due to injury.