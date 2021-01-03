Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

- The Patriots took two penalties on their first drive, an illegal man downfield on Justin Herron and a false start by Devin Asasi as the team showed some of their youthful inexperience. Sony Michel had nice gains on a screen and an off-tackle that went 13 yards, he had 43 all-purpose yards on the scoring drive, a strong start.

- Cam Newton chipped in with his best run of the season, a 49 yarder that put the Pats inside the red zone and he'd finish it off with an eight-yard touchdown pass to James White to give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead. The 49-yard run was the longest run ever by a Patriots quarterback and with it, Newton set the record for rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback in a season. Not a season to remember for the Patriots, but Newton certainly showed some things that have never been done before in Foxborough.

Personnel notes...J.J.Taylor took the opening kickoff after Donte Moncrief had held down the spot the last few games...Michael Onwenu slid to right guard while Jermaine Elumunor started at right tackle and James Ferentz started at center.....Adrian Phillips walked off slowly under his own power after being hurt in the first quarter, he would not return...JoeJuan Williams would see snaps at cornerback as the Patriots did some rotation...Damiere Byrd would take a big hit in the third quarter and leave the game, an unfortunate end to what was a solid first season for the receiver...practice squadder Michael Jackson would see time at cornerback in the second half in his first action of the season...Korey Cunningham would enter the game at left tackle after Justin Herron was injured.

- The Patriots defense would force a punt on the Jets' first possession though the Jets had some success through the air, getting out to midfield. After seeing Adrian Phillips go down, Kyle Dugger slid down into the linebacker role that Phillips was playing. It was notable on the third down play that two rookies -- Dugger and Myles Bryant were on the back end. Chase Winovich got a hand on the third-down pass, marking some good initial pressure by the front after they didn't do enough to get to Josh Allen last week.

- Devin Asiasi would register the first catch of his career on the Patriots' second offensive drive, but they were stopped short and forced to punt after not being able to pick up another first down after the 13-yard gain by Asiasi. Good for the rookie to get on the stat sheet in the final game of the season.

- Winovich would pick up a sack late in the first quarter and then another in the second quarter, his first since Week 12 after picking up two-and-a-half in the first four games. Winovich and Josh Uche, who was placed on IR for a second time this season this past week, will be key pass-rushing pieces next season, but the bigger question is whether they can become consistent early-down players. Winovich finished the year on a high note with his performance.

- Gunner Olszewski had a crafty little punt return in the second quarter, catching it on the run and dodging tacklers for an 18-yard return. Gunner has made some strides as a returner this season, a credit to coaches Cam Acord and Troy Brown. Julian Edelman had a similar start to his career, though he showed more immediate returns as a receiver, something Olsewski will aim for next summer. Olszewski would pick up 12- and two-yard catches in the third quarter as he saw some WR reps.

- Jakobi Meyers put in another strong effort in the season finale, coming through with a tough catch on 3rd-and-19 that came up just short upon the initial ball placement but after review, it was enough for the first down. Meyers continues to make strides and those kinds of clutch catches on long third downs is something any team will welcome.

- After the Patriots touchdown, the teams traded six-straight punts as neither offense found much consistency. The Jets threatened before the half, moving the ball past midfield as Sam Darnold made a nice third-down throw to Chris Herndon after be broke open from a bunch set. The Jets would tie the game up a few plays later on a similar seam throw to Herndon, a 21-yarder. It was a tough drive for Myles Bryant, who missed a tackle, thought he had an interception only to see the ball get caught right in front of him along the sidelines, then allowed the touchdown while picking up a penalty for a big hit after the catch.

- The Patriots had quite a few games where they struggled just before halftime, giving up late scores in the kind of situational breakdowns that are usually scarce in these parts. This was a reminder those issues have never been fully solved and proved to be a learning experience for the undrafted rookie, who was at the center of some key plays on the drive.