Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

CAM NEWTON'S 49-YARD RUN SETS NEW FRANCHISE RECORD

Cam Newton had a 49-yard run in the first quarter, the longest run in Patriots history by a quarterback. It was his 8th career run of over 40 yards and his longest since a 62-yard run on Dec. 10, 2017, vs. Minnesota while with Carolina.

The Longest Runs by a Patriots Quarterback

49-yard run by Cam Newton, vs. N.Y. Jets on Jan. 3, 2021

46-yard run by Tom Yewic, at Denver on Sept. 29, 1963

41-yard TD run by Steve Grogan, vs. N.Y. Jets on Oct. 18, 1976

41-yard run by Steve Grogan, vs. Seattle on Oct. 9, 1976

38-yard run by Cam Newton, vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020

31-yard TD run by Steve Grogan, vs. Baltimore on Sept. 18, 1978

NEWTON SETS TEAM MARK FOR RUSHING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK

Newton's 49-yard run in the first quarter pushed him past Steve Grogan (539 yards rushing in 1978) for the most rushing yards in a season by a Patriots quarterback. Newton ran for 79 yards against the Jets to finish the season with 592 yards rushing in 2020.

NEWTON IS THE FIRST PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK WITH A RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN;

RECORDS SECOND RECEPTION OF THE SEASON

Newton is the first Patriots quarterback with a receiving touchdown after he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from WR Jakobi Meyers in the third quarter. It was Newton's second reception of the season and third reception overall. He caught a 16-yard pass from WR Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18. The last Patriots quarterback with more than one pass reception in a season was Steve Grogan with two receptions in 1981. Tom Yewic has the most receptions in a season by a Patriots quarterback with six in 1961.

CAM NEWTON RUSHED FOR 79 YARDS, THE MOST BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK

Cam Newton rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries. It is the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick.

Most Rushing Yards by a Patriots QB in a Single Game

Player Date Opponent Yards

Steve Grogan 10/18/1976 NY Jets 103

Babe Parilli 11/06/1964 Houston 96

Tom Yewcic 11/30/1962 NY Titans 90

Steve Grogan 11/20/1977 at Buffalo 81

Cam Newton 01/03/2021 N.Y.Jets 79

Cam Newton 10/18/2020 Denver 76

Steve Grogan 09/19/1976 Miami 76

Cam Newton 09/13/2020 Miami 75

NEWTON NOW HAS 12 GAMES WITH 75 OR MORE RUSHING YARDS;

THREE GAMES IN 2020 WITH 75 OR MORE YARDS RUSHING

Newton gained 79 yards rushing on 11 carries against the Jet, finishing the season with three games with at least 75 yards rushing in 2020. It was his 12th game overall with at least 75 yards rushing.

MOST GAMES WITH 75+ YARDS RUSHING / QBS IN SB ERA

Mike Vick 21

Lamar Jackson 17

Russell Wilson 13

Cam Newton 12

JAMES WHITE SCORED 25TH CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN;

SECOND-FASTEST RUNNING BACK (SINCE 1970) TO REACH 25 TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

RB James White culminated the Patriots first offensive drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton. It was his first receiving touchdown of the season and the 25th of his career. He is the second-fastest running back to reach 25 touchdown receptions since 1970, accomplishing the feat in his 92nd career regular season game.

FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 25 RECEIVING TDS

(RBS THAT MADE THEIR DEBUT SINCE 1970)

Brian Westbrook 87

James White 92

Darren Sproles 107

Marshall Faulk 114

Eric Metcalf 116

James Brooks 126

JAKOBI MEYERS THROWS SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

PATRIOTS HAVE FOURTH PASS COMPLETION BY A WIDE RECEIVER

WR Jakobi Meyers completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton in the third quarter for his second touchdown pass of the season. He completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the second quarter vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15. It was the fourth pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver in 2020. WR Julian Edelman completed a 22-yard pass to RB James White and a 16-yard pass to QB Cam Newton vs. Denver (10/18). The four pass completions by wide receivers are the most in team history. They had two in 1979, 1980, 2018 and 2019.

MEYERS BECOMES THE THIRD WIDE RECEIVER TO THROW A TD PASS UNDER BILL BELICHICK

Meyers (2 touchdown passes) is the third Patriots wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass under head coach Bill Belichick. David Patten threw a 60-yard touchdown pass on Oct. 21, 2001, at Indianapolis and WR Julian Edelman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019.

CHASE WINOVICH HAS FIRST TWO-SACK GAME

DL Chase Winovich had the first two-sack game of his career with a 9-yard sack in the first quarter and an 8-yard sack in the second quarter. His previous high was 1 ½ sacks at Miami on Sept. 15, 2019. It was the first time a Patriots player has recorded two sacks in a game since Adam Butler had two sacks vs. Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2019.

J.C. JACKSON HAS 11TH TAKEAWAY OF THE 2020 SEASON

DB J.C. Jackson intercepted Jets QB Sam Darnold in the third quarter for his 9th interception of the season and his 11th takeaway of the season, second in team history only to the 13 total takeaways by Ron Hall in 1964. His 11 takeaways are the most by any player in a season in the Bill Belichick era. Asante Samuel (10 int.) is the only other player in the Bill Belichick era with 10 takeaways in a single season.

MOST TAKEAWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON

Season Name Int Fum Total

1964 Ron Hall 11 2 13

2020 J.C. Jackson 9 2 11

1976 Mike Haynes 8 2 10

1985 Fred Marion 7 3 10

1998 Ty Law 9 1 10

2006 Asante Samuel 10 0 10

1978 Steve Nelson 5 4 9

MOST TAKEWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON UNDER BILL BELICHICK

11 by J.C. Jackson in 2020 (9 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries)

10 by Asante Samuel in 2006 (10 interceptions)

8 by Kyle Arrington in 2011 (7 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery)

MOST INTERCEPTIONS IN A SEASON/PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Year Interceptions

Ron Hall 1964 11

Asante Samuel 2006 10

J.C. Jackson 2020 9

Ty Law 1998 9

Ronnie Lippett 1986 8

Mike Haynes 1976 8

DEVIN ASIASI RECORDS FIRST NFL RECEPTION; ALSO SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN

TE Devin Asiasi had his first NFL reception on a 13-yard reception from Cam Newton in the first quarter. Later in the fourth quarter, he caught his first career touchdown on a 26-yard reception from Cam Newton.

RB SONY MICHEL RECORDS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION;

SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS

RB Sony Michel recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 31-yard touchdown reception from Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. He finished with three receptions for 60 yards, a new single-game career high. His previous high was 32 receiving yards at Washington on Oct 6, 2019.

JAKE BAILEY'S PUNTING ALLOWS LOWEST RETURN YARDAGE IN TEAM HISTORY

P Jake Bailey's punting in 2020 allowed a total of just 71 punt return yards on 12 returns. It is the fewest punt return yards allowed by the Patriots in team history and the sixth-fewest punt return yards allowed in a season in NFL history. The 12 punt returns allowed are second in NFL history and team history to the 11 by New England in 2008.

FEWEST PUNT RETURN YARDS IN A 16-GAME SEASON

2020 New Orleans 38

2008 Atlanta 49

1991 Buffalo 53

1997 Atlanta 55

2018 New Orleans 60

2020 New England 71

2007 New England 75

2017 Dallas 75

2013 St. Louis 79

2017 Indianapolis 80

2019 Houston 82

2013 Seattle 82

FEWEST PUNT RETURN YARDS ALLOWED IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

2020 71

2007 75

2017 105

2001 124

2016 134

1973 152

FEWEST OPPONENT PUNT RETURNS IN A 16-GAME SEASON

Season Team Punt Returns Allowed

2008 New England 11

2020 New England 12

2018 New Orleans 12

2018 L.A. Rams 12

2007 New England 14

BAILEY SETS TEAM RECORD WITH A 45.6 NET AVERAGE

Bailey finished first in the NFL with 45.6 net yards per punt, a new single-season team record. The previous record was 41.5 by Zoltan Mesko in 2011. His gross punt average of 48.7 is also a team record, besting the 46.5 gross average by Mesko in 2011.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI SETS TEAM MARK WITH A 17.3 PUNT RETURN AVERAGE