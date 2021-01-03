Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots earn 21st series sweep over the New York Jets.
- Extend streak to 10 straight wins over the Jets; Tied for the third-longest winning streak over a single opponent in team history.
- Cam Newton sets team mark for longest run by a Patriots QB with a 49-yard run.
- Newton sets team record for most rushing yards by a QB in a season with 592 yards.
- Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown.
- James White becomes second-fastest running back to 25 touchdown receptions.
- Jakobi Meyers throws second TD of the season.
- J.C. Jackson finishes with 11 total takeaways (9 int. and 2 fumble recoveries).
- Gunner Olszewski sets team mark for highest punt return average in a season after finishing first in the NFL with a 17.3 punt return average.
- Chase Winovich has career-high with two sacks.
PATRIOTS EARN 21ST SERIES SWEEP OVER THE JETS
The Patriots swept the annual series with the New York Jets for the 21st time in team history, the 14th time under the ownership of Robert Kraft and the 12th time under Bill Belichick. It was the fifth straight season that the Patriots have swept the series.
PATRIOTS EXTEND WINNING STREAK AGAINST THE NEW YORK JETS TO 10 STRAIGHT
The Patriots have now won 10 straight games against the New York Jets, tied for the third longest winning streak against an opponent in team history.
LONGEST WINNING STREAKS OVER A SINGLE OPPIONENT IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Opponent Consecutive Wins
Buffalo 15 (2003-2010)
Buffalo 11 (1983-1987)
Jets 10 (2016-present)
Chargers 10 (1973-2001)
2021 OPPONENTS DETERMINED
The Patriots 2021 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC South and NFC South teams. As the third-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the third-place team of the AFC North (Cleveland) and AFC West (LAC or DEN).
Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Cleveland
Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis, (LA Chargers or Denver)
PATRIOTS FINISHED WITH A RUSHING AVERAGE OF 4.67; FOURTH-HIGHEST IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots finished the 2020 season with 4.67 yards per rushing attempt. It is the fourth-highest average in team history.
HIGHEST AVERAGE YARDS PER RUSH IN A SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Season Rush Average
1976 4.99
1983 4.84
1978 4.72
2020 4.67
1962 4.56
PATRIOTS TALLY FOURTH-HIGHEST RUSHING YARDAGE TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots finished the season with 2,346 yards rushing, the fourth-highest total in team history.
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A SEASON IN TEAM HISTORY
3,165 in 1978
2,948 in 1976
2,605 in 1983
2,346 in 2020
2,331 in 1985
2,303 in 1977
2,278 in 2008
2,252 in 1979
2,240 in 1980
2,184 in 2012
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
CAM NEWTON'S 49-YARD RUN SETS NEW FRANCHISE RECORD
Cam Newton had a 49-yard run in the first quarter, the longest run in Patriots history by a quarterback. It was his 8th career run of over 40 yards and his longest since a 62-yard run on Dec. 10, 2017, vs. Minnesota while with Carolina.
The Longest Runs by a Patriots Quarterback
49-yard run by Cam Newton, vs. N.Y. Jets on Jan. 3, 2021
46-yard run by Tom Yewic, at Denver on Sept. 29, 1963
41-yard TD run by Steve Grogan, vs. N.Y. Jets on Oct. 18, 1976
41-yard run by Steve Grogan, vs. Seattle on Oct. 9, 1976
38-yard run by Cam Newton, vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020
31-yard TD run by Steve Grogan, vs. Baltimore on Sept. 18, 1978
NEWTON SETS TEAM MARK FOR RUSHING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A QUARTERBACK
Newton's 49-yard run in the first quarter pushed him past Steve Grogan (539 yards rushing in 1978) for the most rushing yards in a season by a Patriots quarterback. Newton ran for 79 yards against the Jets to finish the season with 592 yards rushing in 2020.
NEWTON IS THE FIRST PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK WITH A RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN;
RECORDS SECOND RECEPTION OF THE SEASON
Newton is the first Patriots quarterback with a receiving touchdown after he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from WR Jakobi Meyers in the third quarter. It was Newton's second reception of the season and third reception overall. He caught a 16-yard pass from WR Julian Edelman vs. Denver on Oct. 18. The last Patriots quarterback with more than one pass reception in a season was Steve Grogan with two receptions in 1981. Tom Yewic has the most receptions in a season by a Patriots quarterback with six in 1961.
CAM NEWTON RUSHED FOR 79 YARDS, THE MOST BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK
Cam Newton rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries. It is the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick.
Most Rushing Yards by a Patriots QB in a Single Game
Player Date Opponent Yards
Steve Grogan 10/18/1976 NY Jets 103
Babe Parilli 11/06/1964 Houston 96
Tom Yewcic 11/30/1962 NY Titans 90
Steve Grogan 11/20/1977 at Buffalo 81
Cam Newton 01/03/2021 N.Y.Jets 79
Cam Newton 10/18/2020 Denver 76
Steve Grogan 09/19/1976 Miami 76
Cam Newton 09/13/2020 Miami 75
NEWTON NOW HAS 12 GAMES WITH 75 OR MORE RUSHING YARDS;
THREE GAMES IN 2020 WITH 75 OR MORE YARDS RUSHING
Newton gained 79 yards rushing on 11 carries against the Jet, finishing the season with three games with at least 75 yards rushing in 2020. It was his 12th game overall with at least 75 yards rushing.
MOST GAMES WITH 75+ YARDS RUSHING / QBS IN SB ERA
Mike Vick 21
Lamar Jackson 17
Russell Wilson 13
Cam Newton 12
JAMES WHITE SCORED 25TH CAREER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN;
SECOND-FASTEST RUNNING BACK (SINCE 1970) TO REACH 25 TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
RB James White culminated the Patriots first offensive drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton. It was his first receiving touchdown of the season and the 25th of his career. He is the second-fastest running back to reach 25 touchdown receptions since 1970, accomplishing the feat in his 92nd career regular season game.
FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 25 RECEIVING TDS
(RBS THAT MADE THEIR DEBUT SINCE 1970)
Brian Westbrook 87
James White 92
Darren Sproles 107
Marshall Faulk 114
Eric Metcalf 116
James Brooks 126
JAKOBI MEYERS THROWS SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON
PATRIOTS HAVE FOURTH PASS COMPLETION BY A WIDE RECEIVER
WR Jakobi Meyers completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to QB Cam Newton in the third quarter for his second touchdown pass of the season. He completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the second quarter vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15. It was the fourth pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver in 2020. WR Julian Edelman completed a 22-yard pass to RB James White and a 16-yard pass to QB Cam Newton vs. Denver (10/18). The four pass completions by wide receivers are the most in team history. They had two in 1979, 1980, 2018 and 2019.
MEYERS BECOMES THE THIRD WIDE RECEIVER TO THROW A TD PASS UNDER BILL BELICHICK
Meyers (2 touchdown passes) is the third Patriots wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass under head coach Bill Belichick. David Patten threw a 60-yard touchdown pass on Oct. 21, 2001, at Indianapolis and WR Julian Edelman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019.
CHASE WINOVICH HAS FIRST TWO-SACK GAME
DL Chase Winovich had the first two-sack game of his career with a 9-yard sack in the first quarter and an 8-yard sack in the second quarter. His previous high was 1 ½ sacks at Miami on Sept. 15, 2019. It was the first time a Patriots player has recorded two sacks in a game since Adam Butler had two sacks vs. Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2019.
J.C. JACKSON HAS 11TH TAKEAWAY OF THE 2020 SEASON
DB J.C. Jackson intercepted Jets QB Sam Darnold in the third quarter for his 9th interception of the season and his 11th takeaway of the season, second in team history only to the 13 total takeaways by Ron Hall in 1964. His 11 takeaways are the most by any player in a season in the Bill Belichick era. Asante Samuel (10 int.) is the only other player in the Bill Belichick era with 10 takeaways in a single season.
MOST TAKEAWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON
Season Name Int Fum Total
1964 Ron Hall 11 2 13
2020 J.C. Jackson 9 2 11
1976 Mike Haynes 8 2 10
1985 Fred Marion 7 3 10
1998 Ty Law 9 1 10
2006 Asante Samuel 10 0 10
1978 Steve Nelson 5 4 9
MOST TAKEWAYS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN A SEASON UNDER BILL BELICHICK
11 by J.C. Jackson in 2020 (9 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries)
10 by Asante Samuel in 2006 (10 interceptions)
8 by Kyle Arrington in 2011 (7 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery)
MOST INTERCEPTIONS IN A SEASON/PATRIOTS HISTORY
Player Year Interceptions
Ron Hall 1964 11
Asante Samuel 2006 10
J.C. Jackson 2020 9
Ty Law 1998 9
Ronnie Lippett 1986 8
Mike Haynes 1976 8
DEVIN ASIASI RECORDS FIRST NFL RECEPTION; ALSO SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN
TE Devin Asiasi had his first NFL reception on a 13-yard reception from Cam Newton in the first quarter. Later in the fourth quarter, he caught his first career touchdown on a 26-yard reception from Cam Newton.
RB SONY MICHEL RECORDS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION;
SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS
RB Sony Michel recorded his first career touchdown reception on a 31-yard touchdown reception from Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. He finished with three receptions for 60 yards, a new single-game career high. His previous high was 32 receiving yards at Washington on Oct 6, 2019.
JAKE BAILEY'S PUNTING ALLOWS LOWEST RETURN YARDAGE IN TEAM HISTORY
P Jake Bailey's punting in 2020 allowed a total of just 71 punt return yards on 12 returns. It is the fewest punt return yards allowed by the Patriots in team history and the sixth-fewest punt return yards allowed in a season in NFL history. The 12 punt returns allowed are second in NFL history and team history to the 11 by New England in 2008.
FEWEST PUNT RETURN YARDS IN A 16-GAME SEASON
2020 New Orleans 38
2008 Atlanta 49
1991 Buffalo 53
1997 Atlanta 55
2018 New Orleans 60
2020 New England 71
2007 New England 75
2017 Dallas 75
2013 St. Louis 79
2017 Indianapolis 80
2019 Houston 82
2013 Seattle 82
FEWEST PUNT RETURN YARDS ALLOWED IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
2020 71
2007 75
2017 105
2001 124
2016 134
1973 152
FEWEST OPPONENT PUNT RETURNS IN A 16-GAME SEASON
Season Team Punt Returns Allowed
2008 New England 11
2020 New England 12
2018 New Orleans 12
2018 L.A. Rams 12
2007 New England 14
BAILEY SETS TEAM RECORD WITH A 45.6 NET AVERAGE
Bailey finished first in the NFL with 45.6 net yards per punt, a new single-season team record. The previous record was 41.5 by Zoltan Mesko in 2011. His gross punt average of 48.7 is also a team record, besting the 46.5 gross average by Mesko in 2011.
GUNNER OLSZEWSKI SETS TEAM MARK WITH A 17.3 PUNT RETURN AVERAGE
Gunner Olszewski finished first in the NFL with a 17.3-yard punt return average (20 returns for 346 yards). It is also the highest return average in Patriots history. Julian Edelman had the highest average in a season at 15.5 in 2012. Olszewski is the third Patriots player to lead the league in punt return average. Troy Brown led the NFL in 2001 with a 14.2-yard average and Irving Fryar tied for the NFL lead with a 14.1-yard average in 1985.
LINEUP NOTES
JAMES FERENTZ STARTS AT CENTER FOR SECOND TIME IN 2020
James Ferentz made his second start of the 2020 season with a start at center. He also started at center in the loss at Kansas City on Oct. 5. It marks his fourth career NFL start and third start at center. He started at center for the first time in his career on Dec. 8, 2019, vs. Kansas City due to injury to Ted Karras. Ferentz made his first NFL start at right guard vs. Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2019, due to an injury to Shaq Mason.
JUSTIN HERRON STARTS AT LEFT TACKLE
OL Justin Herron made his sixth start of the season overall and his fourth start of the year at left tackle. He started one game at right tackle and one start as a tackle-eligible tight end.
JUSTIN ELUEMUNOR STARTED AT RIGHT TACKLE
Justin Eluemunor made his fifth start of the season at right tackle. He made three starts at left tackle during the season.
MIKE ONWENU STARTED AT RIGHT GUARD
Mike Onwenu made his third start of the season at right guard. He started one game at left guard, 10 games at right tackle and two games as a tackle-eligible tight end.
DB D'ANGELO ROSS SAW ACTION IN FIRST NFL GAME
DB D'Angelo Ross played in his first NFL game after being elevated from the practice squad the day before the game. Ross spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Patriots.
DB MICHAEL JACKSON SR. PLAYS IN SECOND NFL GAME AND FIRST WITH THE PATRIOTS
DB Michael Jackson played in his first game with the Patriots and second career game. He saw action on Nov. 24, 2019 at Washington while with Detroit.
MARCUS MARTIN PLAYS IN FIRST GAME AS A PATRIOT
OL Marcus Martin played in his first game as a member of the Patriots.