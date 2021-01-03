Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Jan 03 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/28

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season.

Full Highlights from Patriots - Bills | NFL Week 16

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Jan 03, 2021 at 04:46 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

NE_Gamebook (1) [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Cardinals on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Stats from Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Texans on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Ravens on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Stats from Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Jets on Monday, November 9, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Bills on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. 49ers Stats from Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the 49ers on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Broncos Stats from Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Broncos on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Latest News

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Hall leaves impact on 2020 Patriots with big hits and consistency

Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/1

Cam Newton honored with Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Patriots Place DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Release TE Jordan Thomas

Brandon Copeland named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Advertising