After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Enel Powerful Play of the Game: J.C. gets interception number eight

After a first possession three-and-out, the Dolphins found their stride on the second drive and showed how they'd attack the Patriots defense for the rest of the contest. Aside from two catches by Adam Shaheen for 15 yards each, it wasn't an explosive drive, just one that picked up positive yardage on every down and faced just a single third down that was only one yard long.

By the time the Dolphins got down to the Patriots' two-yard line, it felt like things were unfolding too much like they had against the Rams, with New England just unable to ever get Miami behind the sticks. The Patriots defense has settled in as far their personnel was concerned, with a set group of run stoppers and a set group of pass defenders. The problem was that the run stoppers couldn't make enough plays to allow the pass defenders to make an impact throughout the game. New England had just two tackles-for-loss in the entire game.

However, this play was the exception, with the Pats putting their pass rush front in and Chase Winovich winning his one-on-one matchup with the right tackle, forcing a hurried and ill-advised throw by Tua Tagolvailoa. J.C. Jackson was patient in letting the bunch formation sort itself out, before finding his man and exploding toward him, arriving in the perfect spot just as the ball did as well.

It was Jackson's eighth interception of the game and the kind of play the Patriots have needed all season long to maintain their brand of complementary brand of football. Despite Miami's long drive, the interception was a brief glimpse of hope that the defense would be able to force enough mistakes to keep the team in the game. Unfortunately, that hope was short-lived.