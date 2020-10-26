After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Enel Powerful Play of the Game: Newton's first interception opens the flood gates

Situation: 2nd quarter, SF 10-3, 1st-and-10 at NE27

Though still just 10-3 midway through the second quarter, the Patriots needed a drive to respond to San Francisco's ball control, where they outnumbered the Patriots in first downs 11-3 to this point. With the defense getting a stop and holding the 49ers to a field goal, the offense had the chance to tie the game up with a touchdown-scoring drive.

But in an instant that chance was gone as Cam Newton would throw his first interception of the game and open the door for the 49ers to add another touchdown to their lead.

The Pats came out in their 2-1 personnel with fullback Jakob Johnson and running back Damien Harris in what is meant to appear as another early-down power run. However, this time the Pats were taking a shot, using play action to target two main receivers out running routes - Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers, while tight end Ryan Izzo stays in to block.

Newton wants Meyers' in-cut first but comes off of it because none of the 49ers second-level defenders bite on the play action. This leaves no clear read and Newton moves up in the pocket, beginning to think about running before pulling up and trying to squeeze one through triple coverage to Meyers. The ball was tipped and intercepted in an athletic play by linebacker Fred Warner. Five plays later the 49ers would make it 16-3.

After stressing ball security last week, the Patriots continued to turn the ball over way too much in this game. Newton was the primary offender, though the team also had two fumbles that they recovered. In all, the Patriots had six times were unsafe with the ball, never a formula for winning football.