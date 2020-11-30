After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

2020 mistakes get a rewrite, thanks to defense

After the Cardinals turned in an epic 16-play, seven minute drive to tie the game up, the Patriots were bracing for another photo finish. There's been quite a few of those this season and more often than not the offense hasn't been able to deliver the critical plays to get the wins.

Thanks to 25 receiving yards by Jakobi Meyers, a flicker of optimism ignited as the Pats crossed midfield with under five minutes left in the game. But that evaporated as Newton threw an off-target pass intended for Damiere Byrd that was easily intercepted. It felt like the same nightmare was about to unfold yet again for Newton, who also saw a similar turnover cost the Patriots a chance to defeat the Bills.

"It was just a bad throw," said Newton after the game. "For me, I can't jeopardize this team and put the ball up for grabs, so to speak. I just got to get Damiere a better ball so he can compete and contest it."

Coming off their best drive of the game, it seemed almost inevitable that with a 1st-and-10 at the New England 47 and 4:27 left in the game, the Cardinals would at least be able to take the late lead. But once again the defense and special teams came through, culminating with a huge 3rd-and-1 stop that forced a 45-yard field goal attempt that was missed.

They key plays on the stop included Adam Butler, who re-established the line of scrimmage with a strong push, Chase Winovich, who also held his ground, Stephon Gilmore, who came up and set the end, and Ja'Whaun Bentley and Terez Hall. Together, Bentley and Hall snuffed out Drake, tackling him short of the first down.

"The defense made a great stand on fourth down right before halftime and then again at the end of the game," said kicker Nick Folk. "If they would have got a first down there, they could have ran the clock out and kicked a field goal, I believe. Defense made a great stand there."