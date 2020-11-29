Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

- It was a disastrous start for the Patriots on their first drive with two ineffective runs setting up a 3rd-and-6. The Cardinals sent pressure up the middle and the right side of the line, including James White and Michael Onwenu failed to sort it out, with a free rusher deflecting Cam Newton's pass which was picked off by Markus Golden. Arizona took over at the Pats 23 and it would take them just three plays to get into the end zone.

- The issues were unfortunately nothing new, though it was the Patriots first turnover in three games. But mishandling blitz pickup and then poor pursuit and tackling from the defense had the Patriots in an early 7-0 hole. They'd avoid an ensuing three-and-out thanks to a holding call on a third-down incompletion, but they'd go backwards on the first two plays of the new set of downs, before Damiere Byrd picked up 17 yards on a wide receiver screen on third down to keep the drive alive.

- Arizona seemed well-prepared for the Patriots wide runs, snuffing out what had been some of New England's most effective offensive plays this season, keeping Damien Harris under wraps early on. They'd be forced to punt after three more plays, as the Cardinals continued to send extensive blitz pressure. It was an outstanding punt from Jake Bailey, downed at the Arizona three-yard line.

Personnel notes...Donte Moncrief was inserted at kickoff returner with Gunner Olszewski sliding to the upback position on the unit...Jermaine Eluemunor started at left tackle in place of Isaiah Wynn...Deatrich Wise appeared to have an elevated role with Cowart and Davis out...Akeem Spence made his debut in the first quarter after being called up from the practice squad...Justin Herron entered the game on the third drive at left tackle, Eluemunor would return as it looked like part of a rotation...Sony Michael saw just one snap in the first half.

- The Cardinals would get off their three-yard line immediately with a 14-yard carry right up the middle. The lack of Carl Davis and Byron Cowart left the defensive front undersized and undermanned and Arizona smartly targeted them early. DeAndre Hopkins would show up on the drive too, with a 16-yard catch down the middle of the field and then an easy pitch-and-catch for another nine yards.

- The Pats defense finally made it to third down on the long drive by a good edge set by Stephon Gilmore on a QB keeper on first down, then a nice pass rush by Adam Butler on second down. They were aggressive on third down, sending multiple rushers that forced an incompletion and the Cardinals had to settle for a 47-yard field goal. It was a 12-play, 68-yard drive that took over five minutes. Jonathan Jones had good coverage on the third-down play as well.

- Bill Belichick has mentioned his dissatisfaction with the kickoff returns this season and finally got a great return from Donte Moncrief, going 53 yards that gave the Pats a badly-needed boost, down 10-0. It wasn't N'Keal Harry's best drive with a holding penalty and a drop, but Jakobi Meyers helped make up for those plays with two catches totaling 20 yards plus 15 yards for an Arizona lowering-the-head penalty.

- Gunner Olszewski was stopped short inside the red zone on a jet sweep on 3rd-and-3, setting up a 4th-and-2 that New England aggressively went for from Arizona's seven-yard line. The option right was flipped by Newton to James White and he bowled his way not only to the first down, but into the end zone for a huge scoring play that made it 10-7, Cardinals. Sparked by the kickoff return, the Patriots found some rhythm on the drive, though it was aided by a 15-yard penalty and took a fourth-down conversion.

- Some young players showed up on the next Arizona drive as the Patriots would force their first punt of the game. Josh Uche showed good athleticism in space, while Chase Winovich got good pressure in Murray's face on third down that forced a near-interception. Kyle Dugger also made a good play on a jet sweep during the drive as the defense began to get on track in the second quarter, keeping Murray contained but still getting enough pressure to force uncomfortable throws, unlike last week when Deshaun Watson never blinked in the pocket.

- Cam Newton had a couple designed runs on the next drive, with Damien Harris splitting out wide pre-snap. It was a unique look but ultimately couldn't get anything started as the Patriots would pick up just one first down before having to punt it back to Arizona.

- J.C. Jackson showed great coverage on a second-down deep attempt by Murray targeting Christian Kirk, pinning Kirk to the sideline. It would get them to a 3rd-and-long, but Murray made a great throw off his back foot to tight end Dan Arnold, who had broken loose from Jason McCourty's coverage. The pressure was good but it was not enough to get Murray off-target, as was also the case on the next third down, with the Pats sending seven rushers but Murray still finding Hopkins for a first down with good anticipation.

It was another grueling drive by the Cardinals, the kind the Patriots defense have been giving up too many of this season. At least there weren't any big plays, with just one play of 10-plus yards, but Arizona kept grinding things out, converting multiple third downs. They'd finally get a stop inside their own one-yard line after an easy dropped touchdown by Christian Kirk on second down, barely getting KeeSean Johnson's knee down before he extended the ball over the plane of the goal line on what was initially ruled a touchdown.