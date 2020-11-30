New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Stephon Gilmore, CB

(On the goal-line stand at the end of the first half and what it did for the team)

"It was a big stop. That's one thing Coach [Belichick] ­harped on us this week, is finishing and having better-end of-the-half play, so I think we made a big stop there to help our team out."

(On if DeAndre Hopkins is one of the toughest receivers he plays against)

"For sure. I mean, you put the ball anywhere near him, he's able to catch the ball. So he's a great receiver. Two great players competing against each other. We both like to play physical and that's why you play the game, to play against the best. I enjoy those moments."

(On why the Patriots were able to have success against Kyler Murray)

"Yeah, it was a team effort. Coach [Belichick] had a great game plan, the guys up front played well in containing him and we tried to play tight coverage on the back end and play smart. All 11 guys doing their job and that's what it takes to slow down an offense like that."

(On what it was like to win a close game and the confidence it gives the team)

"It was big. Like you said, we've had a lot of close games that could have gone both ways but we have to finish those games. That's the National Football League – a lot of games are going to come down to the wire, so situational football and we have to close out those games, that's the National Football League."

(On the matchup with DeAndre Hopkins and the respect he has for him)

"I respect every receiver, but in between those lines, I don't really have any friends. I just try to compete. It's like a boxing match out there. That's how I look at it, it's competing. I enjoy those moments, I enjoy covering the best guy, whether he's in the slot or outside. I love it because that's where the team is trying to go with the football, so it drives me."

Donte Moncrief, WR

(On his 53-yard kick return)

Oh yeah, man. Yeah, we had the right return on and Jak [Jakob Johnson] and Gunner [Olszewski] made two great blocks. So, I just followed them and I saw the hole. I hit the crease. I remember coach telling me early on in a week, he was like, 'There's going be a hole, you've just got to hit it.' I just put my trust in what he told me, and when I did it, it worked.

(On past NFL kick return experience)

What's crazy is I did it my rookie year with the Colts, and I haven't done it since then. The special teams coach asked me, 'How do you feel about doing returns?' I'm like, 'If you need me to do it, I'll do it. I'll do whatever to help this team.' He gave me a chance during the week and he liked what he saw, so he stuck with it.

(On what it's been like coming to the Patriots)

It's been fun coming over here. It's totally different from anywhere else I've been in the NFL. Just coming over here, getting the flow of things and learning how they do things here. Just getting the playbook, that's the main thing, and doing whatever they ask me to do. You've got to be a team player here and I'm all in for it. So, whatever they need, I'm going to do it.

(On getting tackled in the kick return)

I was so mad. I knew I was going, I saw nothing but green grass, my eyes lit up and then I just felt somebody come behind me and I'm like 'gosh.'

Adrian Phillips, DB

(On what it was like playing in such a back-and-forth game)

"Yeah like you said, it was a whole bunch of back-and-forth. You start off the game early and you blink and they're up 7-0. Then you get the big goal-line stop at halftime, you come out and you take the momentum. And then the next thing you know, it's tied up and they have the ball with a chance to win the game and they miss the kick. And then our offense was on the field. So, it was a lot of emotions. These types of games are the games you really have to hone in on your emotions and make sure you're focused on what you need to do because any little mistake that you have could be game-ending. It could give you the loss. So just being able to focus and stay in-tune with the game plan and just make your play when it's time to make your play and don't try to go off the rails and do somebody else's job – it was big. We did that and we came out with the win."

(On how the defense was able to limit Kyler Murray)

"Pressure, you know? Any time you pressure a quarterback whether it's somebody that's mobile, or somebody that's a pocket-passer, if you pressure him and just continue to mix up the looks, it gives guys a lot of problems. So, we were able to do that. If you look back to the earlier parts of the season and even last week, when we pressured, we weren't doing it under control. We were letting them get outside the pocket and letting them scramble or whatever it may be, find an open receiver downfield. But today we really made sure that no matter what, we're going to pressure this guy, we're going to bring it after him, but we're not just going to let him run around. It ended up working. When we execute the game plan like that, it's going to be tough to beat us."

(On the role the goal-line stand at the end of the first half played in winning the game)

"It was crucial. It was crucial. They had the ball with however many seconds left, and it's fourth-and-1 on the goal-line. If they score, then on top of that they get the ball back [to start the second half]. It was a big swing of momentum, and a big swing in points. It was huge for us to be able to go out there and get the goal-line stand. You go in to halftime, now everybody's amped up. That's exactly what we needed for our team. That was a confidence builder and we knew we could do it. We just haven't been doing it in the past and we finally got it done today. It just boosted our confidence even more."

(On what it was like to watch the winning field goal go through)

"You see the kick go in, you know that Nick [Folk] – he's a great kicker so you've got all the faith in the world in him that if you just give him a shot, it's probably going to go in. As soon as you see it go in – well, you know it's good before it even actually goes through the uprights just because you can see the flight of the ball. So everybody's all excited and then you get into the locker room and it's the same thing, just because that's a hard-fought battle against and a great team. They've got a great offense and great defense and being able to just go out there and beat them, it's a great feeling. Any time you play a tough, hard game like that down to the end, it just feels like a big weight is lifted off your back."

(On how much the defense needed a strong performance)

"Yeah, we definitely needed that. Our mentality since the season has started is it's always on us. We want that type of pressure and we want to be able to dictate the outcomes of the game. Like I said, we didn't do that last week and there's been other times this year where we haven't been able to do it consistently. We've shown it, but we haven't been able to do it consistently. Today we did it consistently. Just being able to control the game like that defensively – and they made their plays too, don't get me wrong. But being able to control the game defensively against a high-powered offense, just to hold those guys to 17 points, that's a tough task. When you step up to the plate and handle business like that, it shows your guys that we can do this."

(On his interception)

"It's crazy because the play happened so fast. You go out there, you get your reads and when the ball gets tipped in the air like that, everything feels like it slows down. It feels like it's going in slow motion – well the ball feels like it's going in slow motion and the other players, they're going full speed. It just required a good amount of concentration and I was able to have that."

Akeem Spence, DL

(On the process of getting ready to play in his first Patriots game)

"I feel like I performed well and really just want to grind and go out there and learn everything that I can learn to take it out into the games and execute more so than anything, which I feel like I did to a good level. I still have things to learn to help the team win."

(On his play during the goal-line stand at the end of the first half)

"Yes, so pretty much it was on the goal line and just 'mano y mano', just wanting to make the play and keep points off the board, which was really helpful going into halftime. It just so happened that the ball chose my gap and being a defensive tackle, you take pride in your gap. So the ball showed up and I had that play and took it into the half. Keeping points off the board heading into halftime is big and helps us win in the end so I am really just doing my job."

(On how the defensive line performed in this game)