Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

RB JAMES WHITE SCORES HIS FIRST TOUCHDOWNS OF THE SEASON;

HAS SECOND REGULAR SEASON GAME WITH TWO RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

RB James White scored his first two touchdowns of the 2020 season. It is his second regular season game with two rushing touchdowns. White had two rushing touchdowns vs. Green Bay on Nov. 4 2018. He also scored two rushing touchdowns in Super Bowl LI vs. Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2017. White scored his first touchdown of the 2020 season on a 7-yard run in the second quarter to culminate a 7-play, 46-yard drive. He scored a 1-yard run in the third quarter to finish a 6-play, 31-yard drive.

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 19 consecutive field goals with a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter and a game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. It is tied for his second-longest streak of his career. He made 19 straight field goals from 2010-11 and made 23 straight field goals in 2013. Both streaks occurred while Folk played for the New York Jets. Overall, Folk now has seven streaks of 10 or more consecutive field goal conversions in his career.

FOLK HAD HIS SECOND GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL OF THE 2020 SEASON;

BOTH WERE FROM 50 YARDS

Folk had his second game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter after connecting on a 50-yard field goal against Arizona to give the Patriots a 20-17 win. He had a 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired at the New York Jets on Nov. 9 to give the Patriots a 30-27 victory.

FOLK'S 50-YARD GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL IS THE SECOND LONGEST WITH NOT IME LEFT

Folk's 50-yard field goal is the second-longest game-winning field goal with no time left in Patriots history to the 51-yard game-winning field goal he had at the Jets on Nov. 9. The previous long was 48 yards by Adam Vinatieri in Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.

NEWTON ON PACE TO SET THE TEAM MARK FOR MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A QB

Cam Newton added 46 yards rushing, including a key 14-yard run late in the game that helped set up the game-winning field goal. He now has 387 rushing yards and is on pace for 563 rushing yards. The Patriots record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback is 539 by Steve Grogan in 1978. Newton had 741 rushing yards in 2012 with Carolina.

HARRIS IS AVERAGING OVER FIVE YARDS PER CARRY

RB Damien Harris is averaging 5.1-yards per carry (110 rushing attempts for 561 yards). Four Patriots players have finished a season with at least a 5.0-yard average (minimum 100 attempts).

DL AKEEM SPENCE AND LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY COMBINE ON A GOAL LINE TACKLE

DL Akeem Spence and LB Ja'Whaun Bentley combined on a goal-line tackle on Arizona RB Kenyan Drake to prevent a score as time expired in the first half.

GUNNER OLSZEWKSI HAS CAREER-LONG 58-YARD PUNT RETURN

WR Gunner Olszewski had a career-long 58-yard punt return in the third quarter. He returned the punt for an 82-yard touchdown return, but it was reduced to a 58-yard return due to a penalty against the Patriots.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY HAS CAREER-HIGH 13 TOTAL TACKLES

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley had a career-high 13 total tackles. His previous best was 12 tackles vs. Denver on Oct. 18, 2020.

DL ADAM BUTLER HAS A BIG DAY