Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 11/29

Markus Golden, LB

(On his interception)

"I have to give credit to Jordan [Hicks], he made it happen. I had the easy job, the ball came right to me and I just caught it. It landed right in my hands. I am happy that it is my first one, but I have to give credit to Jordan because he made it happen. It was just an easy catch for me. It felt good though, it felt really good to get it."

(On having a 6-5 record and working to get in the playoffs)

"Honestly, my best thought right now is going to work tomorrow, watching film and getting together with the team and the coaches and fixing everything we can fix to get ready for the next opponent, which is the Rams. That is the NFL for you, there are ups and downs but you have to be able to push. I am looking forward to pushing and doing what we have to do to get things right, to get right and get some wins."

(On Isaiah Simmons' hit on Cam Newton late in the game)

"I was running to the ball so I couldn't really see exactly, usually those types of calls happen. He was playing hard, the rookie Isaiah Simmons was playing hard, and laying it on the line for his team. You can't really fault him for it because there are going to be close calls like that. I still respect Isaiah for laying it on the line for his team. I respect him for going hard."

(On this being a disappointing loss on the road)

"Of course, you want to win, I wouldn't say disappointing. You want to win. You want to go out there and get a win especially when it is a close fight like that. Everyone out there is working hard and playing as hard as we can to win the game. You have to give those guys credit, they fought to the end of the game and came out with the win. We still fought our hardest and played hard, but you have to give them credit. They were able to pull it off today and that is the NFL; you have to keep working hard."

(On being able to contain Cam Newton)

"Cam [Newton] is a great player, you have to respect him and he has done a lot in this league. With that you have to give credit to our coaches because they put together a great game plan. We were able to get out there and make some stuff happen and keep Cam and slow him down a bit. I give credit to the coaches. We drew up a good game plan for this week for him."

(On losing three of the last four games)

"What I say is, you just have to work hard. It is a part of the NFL and it is not easy. It is not easy to win in the NFL but everyone wants to win and everybody has been working hard all week to get the win. At the same time, you have to go back to the drawing board. You have to be excited for stuff like this, and that's what I live for. I know a lot of the guys are ready to get back to work and do whatever we can to fix it and get back on a winning streak."

Justin Pugh, OL

(On the Patriots defense keying in on Kyler Murray's run game)

"Obviously, they were scheming it. We have to do a better job on running the ball effectively on first and second down, putting us in manageable third-down situations. They made the biggest plays in the biggest moments and we did not. We are sitting here at 6-5 with five games in front of us. We have to go out there and win some games."

(On the pressure to win and the leadership needed)

"Yeah, we are going to find out what we are made of. I always say that when things don't go your way, you find out the character of the men in the room. I know the character of the men we have, so I am excited. We have to look at it that way. We have to go out there and fight and battle. Nothing is easy and nothing is given to you in the NFL. We have to go out there and earn it."

(On getting stuffed on the goal line)

"Yeah it was tough, that is on the offensive line. We have to convert that. That is one that is going to haunt us. We are going to watch the film. Like I said earlier, they made plays at the biggest moments and we did not. That is the difference in that game. We convert that one and it is a totally different ballgame. We are going to look back and we are going to be angry, we are going to be upset. But we have to let that stew for 24 hours and then get over it and move on to the next one."

(On what he would like to see differently on third and fourth-and-short situations)

"We have to step up in the biggest moments. Everyone across the board. It just seems like we are not making those big plays at those big moments. Go in there, watch the film. Offensive line, we have to do a better job at getting a push. Obviously, we have got to get in and watch the film and see what went wrong on those big plays. We are in this together, it is all 11 guys out there. I am excited about the character of the men in this room. I keep harping on that. That is what is going to get us through in these toughest moments."

(On not having Larry Fitzgerald to play in the game)