After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Fourth Down Problems

The Patriots defense pitched a red-zone stop on their first possession, holding firm at their own four-yard line, and showing that their third-down defense would be one of few good areas in the game. Buffalo would finish just 5-of-12 on third down yet would punt only twice in the game.

The reason? Failures on fourth down, with the first coming after it looked like the Patriots were about to force a three-and-out on Buffalo's second possession.

Sitting on their own 35-yard line, the Bills called a fake punt, snapping the ball directly to the upback who then threw it to the flat to pick up the first down. After settling for a field goal on the first drive, Buffalo's aggressive playcall was a bit surprising, but it's the kind that teams need to make when playing in Foxborough.

Still, the Patriots would get three good stops and immediately set up another fourth down, this one for just a single yard so it was less surprising to see them go for this one. New England sold out in the middle, assuming a QB sneak or quick handoff, but they got neither, with Josh Allen keeping it on a naked bootleg and going 22 yards.

They'd score a few plays later, making it 10-3, already enough to ultimately win the game.

After the Pats closed the score to 10-9, Buffalo would have another fourth-down conversion in the second quarter that led to their next touchdown. That one was perhaps the most impressive, with Allen standing tall in the pocket and finding his tight end downfield with Devin McCourty draped all over him.