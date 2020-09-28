After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Calhoun forces first quarter fumble

Situation: 1st quarter, 0-0, Raiders 2nd-and-5 at NE12

On their second drive of the game the Raiders had little trouble moving right down the field, putting together seven-straight positive plays, including big gains of 18, 22 and 14 yards. They were knocking on the door of opening the scoring when Josh Jacobs took a handoff and was met at the line by a stout Patriots defensive line.

Led by Shilique Calhoun and Adrian Phillips, the Pats defense stopped Jacobs and Calhoun was able to punch the ball out as Jacobs was going to the ground. J.C. Jackson then managed to dig the ball out of the pile to recover the fumble.

A week after getting the first full sack of his career, Calhoun made not only this big play, but also recorded another half sack and forced fumble that was recovered for a touchdown late in the game by Deatrich Wise. For a defense that needed some new playmakers to step up, Calhoun is doing his part early in the season.

"I think about it more after the game," said Jacobs after the game of the fumble. "During the game, I just go to the next play. I play the next play and try to give all my effort each play. This week I am going to come in and practice and just make sure I over emphasize protecting the ball. It is definitely a learning experience."