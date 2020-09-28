Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

- The Patriots went three-and-out on their first possession, featuring two runs for a total of four yards by Sony Michel and then a broken up pass intended for Julian Edelman. The second possession started with two keepers by Cam Newton, neither of which fooled the Raiders, picking up just five yards. A completed pass to Rex Burkhead on third down picked up just three yards but he Raiders would jump offside on fourth-down, giving the Patriots another crack at it. Still didn't make much of a difference as the Raiders seemed well prepared for the Patriot varied runs and misdirection plays.

- Personnel notes: With David Andrews out, Joe Thuney shifted to center while rookie Michael Onwenu made his first start at left guard. Onwenwu has been one of the most impressive rookies of the 2020 class and continues gaining valuable game experience. JoeJuan Williams covered Darren Waller on third downs for much of the game and had pretty good success outside of one pass interference call. Derek Rivers served as a designated pass rusher. J.J. Taylor saw some expanded carries while Isaiah Zuber made his debut. Justin Herron would see third-quarter snaps at left tackle in place of Isaiah Wynn who popped up on the injury report with a calf injury.

- The Raiders found some success on their second possession, kicked off by a nice run by Josh Jacobs of seven yards, which was then followed by passing pays of 18 and 22 yards. They'd continue to ride Jacobs, setting up a balanced attack that had the Patriots on their heels, but soon after getting into the red zone, Adrian Phillips would force Jacobs to fumble and it was recovered by J.C. Jackson. It was a weird play because no one, at least in the press box, realized a big play had just happened. It was another example of how different a game is without fans and how much confusion is can cause.

- The Patriots wouldn't be able to counter punch after the turnover, despite a nice first play, a 14-yard reception by Sony Michel out of the backfield. On third down, Newton would throw a bad interception right to Johnathan Abram and the Raiders took back over at the Patriots 14-yard line. The Pats would hold the Raiders to a field goal, thanks in part to a third-down ineligible man down field penalty on Las Vegas, making the score 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. Penalties and turnovers kept both teams out of the end zone early.

- J.J. Taylor would enter the game at running back at the start of the second quarter and pick up a first down before drawing a facemask penalty that tacked on 15 additional yards and got the Pats into Raiders territory. Isaiah Zuber would touch the ball for the first time in his career on the drive, taking an end-around for 13 yards and picking up another first down. Newton would misfire on third down though, throwing behind N'Keal Harry on a touchdown bid and the Patriots would settle for a 33-yard Nick Folk field goal to tie the game. A week after showing great passing touch against the Seahawks, Newton could find an rhythm early against the Raiders.

- Devontae Booker reeled off a 23-yard to start the Raiders next drive but on the next down Chase Winovich would get in on Carr and force a fumble recovered by Lawrence Guy. Not much was working for the Patriots overall early on, but two takeaways can make up for a lot. Winovich continues to make plays in an expanded role during his second season.

- The Patriots would respond off of this turnover, keyed by some nifty runs by Taylor and a 17-yard run by Rex Burkhead, but they were stopped on the five-yard-line after back-to-back incompletions by Newton. They'd settle for another field goal to take a mid-second-quarter lead of 6-3.