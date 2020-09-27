Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Sep 27, 2020 at 05:15 PM
TEAM NOTES

  • Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories. 
  • Patriots rush for 200 yards for the second time in 2020; 16th time under Belichick. 
  • Patriots score a defensive touchdown for second straight week.
  • Cam Newton moves into second place on the NFL's all-time list for rushing yards by a QB.
  • Sony Michel has fifth career 100-yard game; two longest runs of his career 
  • Rex Burkhead sets career high with three total touchdowns.
  • Shilique Calhoun forced two fumbles; one was recovered in end zone for a TD.
  • Joe Thuney makes first NFL start at center.
  • Mike Onwenu makes third straight start; first start at left guard.
  • Chase Winovich forces first fumble on a 6-yard sack.

BOUNCING BACK

Since 2003, the Patriots are 47-9 (.839) in regular-season games following a loss. They have dropped back-to-back regular-season games in 2006, 09, 11, 12, 15 (twice), 18 (twice) and 19.

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 101-1 AT GILLETTE STADIUM WHEN LEADING AT HALFTIME

The Patriots improved to 101-1 at Gillette Stadium when leading at halftime in the regular season, after leading 13-10 at halftime in a 36-20 win over the Raiders. The Patriots only loss was in the 2017 season-opener vs. Kansas City when they squandered a 17-14 halftime lead in a 42-27 loss.

PATRIOTS RUSH FOR OVER 200 YARDS FOR SECOND TIME IN 2020

The Patriots rushed for 250 yards for a 6.6-yard average. It is the second time in 2020 that the Patriots rushed for over 200 yards. The Patriots rushed for 217 yards in the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13. It marks the 16th time under Bill Belichick that the team has rushed for 200 or more yards. The Patriots also had 200 yards two times under Belichick in 2004, 08, 10, 12, 14 and 18. It is the most yards the Patriots have had in a game since rushing for 273 yards on Dec. 23, 2018, vs. Buffalo. The last time the Patriots had 200 rushing yards twice within the first three weeks was in 1983.

THE PATRIOTS AVERAGED 6.6 YARDS PER PLAY

The Patriots 6.6 yards per carry average is the highest since 7.06 vs. Green Bay on Dec. 19, 2010. It is the 11th time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots have averaged at least six yards per carry in a game.

THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH NO OFFENSIVE PENALTIES

The Patriots had their third straight game without any offensive penalties. New England entered the game as the least penalized team in the NFL with just five penalties and now have seven total penalties through three games this season.

THE PATRIOTS FORCED THREE FUMBLES

The Patriots defense forced three turnovers, including one that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The Patriots now have seven total takeaways through three games. Last season, the Patriots finished second in the NFL with 36 total takeaways.

PATROIOTS SCORE DEFENSIVE TD FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that was forced when LB Shilique Calhoun sacked Raiders QB Derek Carr in the end zone in the fourth quarter. At Seattle last week, DB Devin McCourty returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.

PATRIOTS NOW HAVE NINE NON-OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS SINCE 2019

The Patriots nine non-offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season are the most in the NFL during that time. Last season, the Patriots had seven non-offensive touchdowns. They returned two fumbles, two blocked punts, and three interceptions for touchdowns. The Patriots record for most non-offensive touchdowns in a season is nine in 2010 and 1961.

RUSH TO VICTORY

Since 2001, New England is 52-1 in the regular season when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing after RB Sony Michel 117 yards rushing.

MOST RUSHING YARDS AND RUSHING TDS THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots have 534 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns through the first three games, the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns through the first three games under Bill Belichick. The Patriots had 455 rushing yards through three games in 2007 and had five rushing touchdowns through three games in 2015 and 16.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK REACHES 275 CAREER REGULAR SEASON WINS

Bill Belichick reached his 275th regular-season victory as a head coach. He is third all-time in regular-season wins, behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

NEWTON MOVES INTO SOLE POSESSION OF SECOND PLACE FOR MOST RUSH YARDS BY A QB

Cam Newton moved past Randall Cunningham into sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time lost for rushing yards by a quarterback with 4,955 yards. He trails only Michael Vick, who finished his career with 6,109 yards rushing. Newton reached the milestone on a 2-yard run the first quarter, after entering the game tied with Cunningham.

SONY MICHEL GOES OVER 100 YARDS

RB Sony Michel went over 100 yards rushing, finishing with 117 yards on nine carries for a 13.0-yard average. It is the fifth 100-yard rushing game of his career.

SONY MICHEL HAS HIGHEST AVERAGE IN A SINGLE GAME AMONG ANY PATRIOTS RUNNING BACK WITH AT LEAST 9 ATTEMPTS

Sony Michel had a 13.0 rushing average on nine attempts for 177 yards. It is the highest average among any Patriots running back at least nine attempts.

HIGHEST RUSHING AVERAGE/SINGLE GAME

(Minimum 9 attempts)

Sony Michel – 13.0 – vs. Las Vegas (09/27/20)

Larry Garron – 11.6 – vs. Buffalo (10/22/61)

Sam Cunningham – 11.4 at Buffalo (10/20/74)

SONY MICHEL GOES LONG TWICE

RB Sony Michel had a 38-yard run in the third quarter and a 48-yard run later in the quarter, the two longest runs of his career. His previous best was a 34-yard touchdown run vs. Indianapolis on Oct. 4, 2018.

REX BURKHEAD HAS FIRST THREE-TOUCHDOWN GAME; FOURTH GAME WITH MULTIPLE SCORES

RB Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns against the Raider – an 11-yard reception in the second quarter, a 5-yard run in the third quarter and a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. It is the fourth time that he has scored multiple touchdowns in a single game and the second time he had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a game. He is the first Patriots player to score three touchdowns in a game since Sony Michel had three rushing touchdowns at the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2020.

BURKHEAD MULTI-TOUCHDOWN GAMES

09/27/20 vs. Las Vegas – 2 rushing touchdown and 1 receiving touchdown

01/01/17 vs. Baltimore – 2 rushing touchdowns

12/03/17at Buffalo – 2 rushing touchdowns

11/26/17 vs. Miami – 1 rushing touchdown and 1 receiving touchdown

BURKHEAD TIES CAREER HIGH WITH SEVEN RECEPTIONS

Burkhead tied a career high with seven receptions against the Raiders. He also had 7 receptions vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 29, 2017.

LB SHILIQUE CALHOUN FORCED TWO FUMBLES

LB Shilique Calhoun forced a fumble on Raiders RB Josh Jacobs at the New England 12-yard line that was recovered by DB J.C. Jackson to end a Raiders drive in the first quarter. He also forced a fumble when he sacked QB Derek Carr in the end zone that was recovered by DL Deatrich Wise Jr. in the end zone for a touchdown. The last time that a Patriots has forced two fumbles in a game was at Buffalo on Sept. 29, 2019 when LB Kyle Van Noy had two forced fumbles. It is the 11th time in team history that a player had forced at least two fumbles in a single game. Calhoun has now had back-to-back games with sacks. He had his first full NFL sack the previous week at Seattle.

CHASE WINOVICH FORCES FIRST CAREER FUMBLE ON A 6-YARD SACK IN SECOND QUARTER

Chase Winovich forced his first NFL fumble on a 6-yard sack of QB Derek Carr that was recovered by DL Lawrence Guy at the Raiders 42-yard line in the second quarter.

ISAIAH ZUBER'S FIRST NFL TOUCH RESULTS IN A 13-YARD RUSH

Undrafted rookie WR Isaiah Zuber was elevated to the 53-man roster the day before the game. On his first NFL play he took a handoff for a 13-yard run.

LINEUP NOTES

JOE THUNEY MADE HIS FIRST NFL START AT CENTER

Joe Thuney made his first NFL start at center in place of the injured David Andrews. He entered the game with 66 straight starts at left guard. Thuney played at center in the final drive of a preseason game on Sept. 1, 2017, at the New York Giants. He entered his redshirt sophomore year of college as the projected starting center at North Carolina State, but ended up starting at right tackle in the first game, the second game at right guard and then at left tackle for the rest of that season.

MIKE ONWENU MAKES THIRD STRAIGHT START AND HIS FIRST AT LEFT GUARD

2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his third straight start and his first at left guard with regular starter Joe Thuney moving to center due to the injury to David Andrews. Onwenu started the first two games as a tight end in a tackle eligible formation.

UNDRAFTED ROOKIE WR ISAIAH ZUBER MAKES NFL DEBUT

WR Isaiah Zuber made his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad the day before the game.

J.J. TAYLOR LINED UP TO RETURN PUNTS

Rookie J.J. Taylor lined up to return punts for the first time in his NFL career, returning one for 11 yards.

Photos: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

