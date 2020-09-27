Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

BOUNCING BACK

Since 2003, the Patriots are 47-9 (.839) in regular-season games following a loss. They have dropped back-to-back regular-season games in 2006, 09, 11, 12, 15 (twice), 18 (twice) and 19.

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 101-1 AT GILLETTE STADIUM WHEN LEADING AT HALFTIME

The Patriots improved to 101-1 at Gillette Stadium when leading at halftime in the regular season, after leading 13-10 at halftime in a 36-20 win over the Raiders. The Patriots only loss was in the 2017 season-opener vs. Kansas City when they squandered a 17-14 halftime lead in a 42-27 loss.

PATRIOTS RUSH FOR OVER 200 YARDS FOR SECOND TIME IN 2020

The Patriots rushed for 250 yards for a 6.6-yard average. It is the second time in 2020 that the Patriots rushed for over 200 yards. The Patriots rushed for 217 yards in the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13. It marks the 16th time under Bill Belichick that the team has rushed for 200 or more yards. The Patriots also had 200 yards two times under Belichick in 2004, 08, 10, 12, 14 and 18. It is the most yards the Patriots have had in a game since rushing for 273 yards on Dec. 23, 2018, vs. Buffalo. The last time the Patriots had 200 rushing yards twice within the first three weeks was in 1983.

THE PATRIOTS AVERAGED 6.6 YARDS PER PLAY

The Patriots 6.6 yards per carry average is the highest since 7.06 vs. Green Bay on Dec. 19, 2010. It is the 11th time under Bill Belichick that the Patriots have averaged at least six yards per carry in a game.

THIRD STRAIGHT GAME WITH NO OFFENSIVE PENALTIES

The Patriots had their third straight game without any offensive penalties. New England entered the game as the least penalized team in the NFL with just five penalties and now have seven total penalties through three games this season.

THE PATRIOTS FORCED THREE FUMBLES

The Patriots defense forced three turnovers, including one that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The Patriots now have seven total takeaways through three games. Last season, the Patriots finished second in the NFL with 36 total takeaways.

PATROIOTS SCORE DEFENSIVE TD FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that was forced when LB Shilique Calhoun sacked Raiders QB Derek Carr in the end zone in the fourth quarter. At Seattle last week, DB Devin McCourty returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown.

PATRIOTS NOW HAVE NINE NON-OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS SINCE 2019

The Patriots nine non-offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season are the most in the NFL during that time. Last season, the Patriots had seven non-offensive touchdowns. They returned two fumbles, two blocked punts, and three interceptions for touchdowns. The Patriots record for most non-offensive touchdowns in a season is nine in 2010 and 1961.

RUSH TO VICTORY

Since 2001, New England is 52-1 in the regular season when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing after RB Sony Michel 117 yards rushing.

MOST RUSHING YARDS AND RUSHING TDS THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES UNDER BELICHICK