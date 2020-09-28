No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

The Patriots adjusted well enough to control both the ball and the clock throughout most of the second quarter, which seemed to end with Newton finding RB Rex Burkhead on a pass that Burkhead niftily took through the Raiders defense before diving into the end zone for the game's first touchdown.

Yet, a Stephon Gilmore pass interference penalty with seconds to go in the half set the Raiders up nicely, deep in Patriots territory. A Carr-to-Hunter Renfrow TD pass was then taken off the board because replay showed Renfrow down just short of the goal line, but it only postponed the inevitable. Carr found TE Foster Moreau on the next play, wide open in the end zone.

Overall Sunday afternoon, New England's defense did a solid job limiting Vegas TE Darren Waller, he of the 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown last week on Monday Night Football and six grabs for 45 yards in the opener. Hobbled by a knee injury this week, however, Waller wasn't nearly as dangerous. New England used a variety of players – mainly DB Joejuan Williams – to shadow Waller, who had no targets during the first half and finished with only two receptions for a total of nine yards.

"Going into the game, he was definitely… a point of emphasis," Winovich acknowledged. "If you go through the number of targets and catches he had in previous weeks, he's definitely been a problem for opposing defenses. It's something we definitely had to account for."

Following intermission, Las Vegas started the third quarter with the football and looked to be moving into scoring position, but kicker Daniel Carlson just barely pushed a 43-yard field goal wide left.

New England then took advantage. RB Sony Michel easily had his best day of this short season thus far, both running and catching the football (nine carries, 117 yards; two grabs for 23), but it was Burkhead who found the end zone again on the ensuing possession following Carlson's miss, helping give the Patriots a 10-point lead late in the third.

By the fourth quarter, New England fully turned the tables on Las Vegas in the trenches. The Patriots were dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and added another Folk three-pointer to extend their lead to 13 points entering the final quarter. When it seemed like the Raiders were threatening to score inside the Patriots' red zone, New England's D came up with an important third-down stop to force a field goal.

The Patriots took over on offense and the ground game asserted itself once more, with Burkhead ended the drive in the Vegas end zone for his third score of the afternoon. This essentially ended the competitive portion of the contest.

"Tough loss against Seattle last week. So, we were just looking to bounce back as a team and establish the run game," Burkhead told reporters post-game. "The offensive line did a tremendous job. The receivers out wide – N'Keal [Harry] and Julian, [Damiere] Byrd – just finishing blocks was tremendous for us. When those guys do that, it makes our job easier.

"J.J. definitely had some great runs, and Sony, of course, as well. We fed off each other. We love competing, but we root for one another when we're out there making plays."

In the final five minutes, New England kept the pressure on Carr, strip-sacking him again this time in the end zone for what was initially dubbed a safety, but after replay review, reversed to a touchdown for defensive end Deatrich Wise.

The Patriots felt content to allow the Raiders to move the ball thereafter, playing a prevent defense that eventually allowed Vegas to score a touchdown that had no impact on the ultimate outcome.

"You talk about complementary football," safety and co-captain Devin McCourty observed later. "Our offense goes and scores, the kickoff team does a good job tackling around the 10, then there's a penalty [on the Raiders], and we get a strip-sack… that is how we want to play. There's no good secondary without a good pass rush, no good pass rush without a good secondary.