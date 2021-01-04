Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

By virtue of the aforementioned rotating schedule formula, we already knew long before today that New England will be facing the four teams of the NFC South in 2021. What makes the timing particularly intriguing is the fact that former Patriots QB Tom Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are slated to visit Foxborough sometime this fall.

Four years ago, when the Patriots last faced all four NFC South squads, New England visited Tampa, as well as New Orleans. This year in the rotation, those venues flip-flop. So, both the Bucs and Saints will come to Gillette, while the Patriots will make trips to North Carolina and Georgia to meet the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, both of whom came to New England in 2017.

The rotating schedule also applies to the American Football Conference, and it just so happens the Patriots will face the four teams in the AFC South Division in 2021. The Jaguars and Titans will journey to Massachusetts this year, because New England paid both of them visits three years ago.

Many observers expect Jacksonville, which owns the top overall choice in this year's NFL Draft, to select the premier QB prospect, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, which could add some excitement to this latest meeting between the Jaguars and Patriots.