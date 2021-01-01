Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

Official website of the New England Patriots

A look at the New England Patriots upcoming opponents for the 2021 season and beyond. All opponents are listed in Alphabetical order.

These opponents are based on the 2020 Record and Fact Book. In 2020, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which may add a 17th game beginning in 2021.

2021_Opponents_2500x1406

2021 Season

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

AWAY

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Houston Texans
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets

The following season opponents below are projections and assumes the NFL will continue to keep the same rotation.

2022 Season

HOME

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • AFC South Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • AFC West Opponent to be Determined

2023 SEASON

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • AFC North Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Dallas Cowboy
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Redskins
  • AFC South Opponent to be Determined

2024 SEASON

HOME

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • AFC North Opponent to be Determined

AWAY

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • AFC West Opponent to be Determined

news

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

As our 2020 season comes to a close on the field today, we – the New England Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff – are proud to share information about our efforts off the field this season to learn from and support the New England community, a community that has given us such incredible support over the years.
news

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Earl Watford From The Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. Watford was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 15.
news

Patriots Place Cornerback Stephon Gilmore On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed CB Stephon Gilmore on injured reserve.
news

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots punter Jake Bailey, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl.
news

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Patriots announced today that they have signed offensive lineman Earl Watford to the practice squad and have released defensive back Dayan Lake from the practice squad.
news

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2020 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
news

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick released the following statement on the passing of Ray Perkins.
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.

