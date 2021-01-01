Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

A look at the New England Patriots upcoming opponents for the 2021 season and beyond. All opponents are listed in Alphabetical order.
These opponents are based on the 2020 Record and Fact Book. In 2020, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which may add a 17th game beginning in 2021.
2021 Season
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Miami Dolphins
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
AWAY
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
The following season opponents below are projections and assumes the NFL will continue to keep the same rotation.
2022 Season
HOME
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- AFC South Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- AFC West Opponent to be Determined
2023 SEASON
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- AFC North Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboy
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Redskins
- AFC South Opponent to be Determined
2024 SEASON
HOME
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- AFC North Opponent to be Determined
AWAY
- Arizona Cardinals
- Buffalo Bills
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- AFC West Opponent to be Determined