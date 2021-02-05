McCourty: Key opt-outs will be returning

"It was a little bit of a reminder of how hard it is to get to that game, how hard it is to make the playoffs," said McCourty of his 2020 season. "Listen, we don't have a lot of those guys that were in all these playoff games and all those Super Bowls. Our team's transitioned a little bit. I've played in five Super Bowls, we don't have that many guys that have played in the four Super Bowls or the five Super Bowls. It was a learning experience I think this year for a lot of guys. Even for me in year 11."

While Curran admitted he felt the Patriots had a lot of work to do to get back to their previous lofty status, McCourty was feeling motivated by the disappointing season and that the Patriots could be closer than people might think.