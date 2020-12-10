Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Dec 10 | 12:00 AM - 05:55 PM

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Belestrator: Stopping the Rams Rushing Attack 

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Dec 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

dmac-wpmoty-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots today announced Devin McCourty as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

Throughout his career, McCourty has been one of the most active NFL players in the community. He is a member of the Players Coalition Task Force and serves as the Chair of the Players Coalition Education and Economic Advancement Committee. McCourty has advocated for several bills that successfully passed legislation in Massachusetts including "An Act Relative to Criminal Justice Reform" and the Student Opportunity Act.

He is an instrumental leader in the Patriots Players Social Justice Fund and the Kraft Family/Patriots Player Collaborative Fund, helping allocate significant funds to local grassroots organizations fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in the community. McCourty has participated in roundtable discussions with other NFL players about racism and advocated for nonprofits redirecting gang-involved youth from incarceration to educational and employment opportunities.

McCourty is also working to bridge the economic divide in education. In March, as the COVID-19 stay at home orders began, he and his twin brother Jason purchased $90,000 worth of Chromebooks for students who did not have access to computers at home. They followed up with a $50,000 donation in early October to support technology needs for underserved high school students.

In addition to his efforts around social justice, Devin and Jason McCourty have raised more than $2 million through the McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell campaign, helping to support research and families affected by sickle cell disease.

"We are happy to nominate Devin McCourty for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We are proud of Devin's accomplishments on the field as a New England Patriot, but even more so of his character and his contributions in the community. He has been a team leader since he first joined our team in 2010 and his hard work has helped us win three Super Bowl titles and 10 division titles. But his impact in New England extends beyond the football field, volunteering countless hours to help our community. He is consistently one of the most active players in the community and is always eager to volunteer."

"It is a great honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," said McCourty. "I recognize the opportunity that I have to use my platform to help make an impact in the community. I appreciate being nominated for this award because of the man that Walter Payton was and the legacy that he has left behind. Walter Payton embodied the spirit of community engagement. I am humbled to represent his legacy with this nomination, but it is even more important to continue the work and try to make a difference."

As a nominee, McCourty will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

McCourty has elected to support the Rockland Community Foundation and its Chromebooks for Kids initiative.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 6th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at www.nfl.com/manoftheyear

Related Content

news

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots WR Gunner Olszewski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

The New England Patriots are in mourning today after learning that Tracy Sormanti, the team's longtime cheerleading director, passed away.
news

32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. 
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H.

Sixteen year old Isabel Povey from Hampstead, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Seeds of Hope and the New Hampshire Food Bank.
news

New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

For the third season in a row, the New England Patriotsvand CarMax teamed up to support military families by donating new bikes to local children of service members.
news

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to donate 42,000 meals to military, veterans, and their families

Patriots, Revolution and Campbell's® Chunky® to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, November 14.
news

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

Veterans must schedule pick up times at Anheuser - Bush Brewery in Merrimack, N.H.
news

NFL Announces Nominees for Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, have announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. 

Latest News

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Advertising