Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Out of his comfort zone and leading the charge, that is the way Devin operates.

Whether he is printing out dozens of pages, reading studies and legislation like it's a playbook, or pushing his teammates to donate to the Patriots player social justice fund, which provides grants to local organizations, Devin is often the catalyst.

With everything Devin takes on, it ultimately fits into the larger vision of the type of world he wants to live in and the type of man he wants to be. It is personal for him – even when he cannot relate, he learns by building relationships.

When he can relate, he takes his experience and lends it so others may feel less alone.

Just this year, Devin did as Devin so often does. After the stillbirth of his daughter, Mia, Devin and his family grieved in private. So many who suffer miscarriages or the loss of a child grieve in silence. Their stories go untold to even those closest to them.

But Devin chose to share his family's loss to let the world know Mia was here.

When he ran into the end zone after a blocked field goal on Dec. 7, Devin did so while honoring Mia. Devin is highlighting the TEARS Foundation, which helps families deal with child loss, through his My Cause, My Cleats, and in doing so, he gives a voice to millions who may be too devastated to use theirs.

This is Devin's character.

It is his endless empathy that leads him to believe that all people, regardless of where they come from or where they have been, deserve to be loved and helped to find their way back. It is the complete understanding of what lending his name and voice can do to help. It is conversations to gain understanding so he can carry on the fight for those who are unable to do so themselves.

Devin deserves to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year. True difference is made through compassion and consistency, and Devin is nothing if not compassionate and consistent.

He never set out for accolades, though. Devin simply set out to be the best person he can be for his ever-growing circle and, most importantly, for his family.