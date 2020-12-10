Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Dec 10 | 12:00 AM - 05:55 PM

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Belestrator: Stopping the Rams Rushing Attack 

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Dec 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

dev pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Explaining what Devin McCourty means to New England is a tall task. There is no box score for empathy; no statistic for impact.

While his sprints downfield can be clocked in miles per hour, much of his work outside of Gillette Stadium is, in fact, immeasurable. The full story is much less cut and dry than a final score.

Devin is this year's Patriots nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. This isn't the first time Devin earned this honor, and he was nominated for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award just this summer.

For Devin, the awards and honors are not the point of it all. He is building something for his children to be proud of. He is not just his stats, and while his performance on the field certainly is a part of it, it is not the whole story.

When asked recently what he hoped his legacy would be, Devin invoked the great Maya Angelou. "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel."

Over his 11 seasons in New England, it is impossible to know how many lives Devin has touched. There are countless kids who received an autograph at training camp and run-ins at the grocery store. These are briefs moments that surely brightened someone else's day.

And then there are the stories of the times Devin went above and beyond, many of which never hit the public conversation, just a private moment between Devin and those who will remember the interaction forever.  

When visiting Boston Children's Hospital with the Patriots Foundation, Devin went out of his way to visit sickle cell disease patients. Having lost family members to the disease, he makes it a point to spend time with those dealing with sickle cell.

bruenl

On that particular visit, he met Brunel Etienne Jr.

Devin and Brunel hit it off, and when Devin told to call or text him whenever, he meant it. It's a friendship that spans years, and in January of 2019, the last time Devin was the Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Devin was given a pair of Super Bowl tickets to give away to someone who deserved them.

He chose Brunel.

More than being kind to everyone he meets, Devin's work in New England and New Jersey undoubtedly changes lives. His work began with Tackle Sickle Cell, an initiative he and Jason started to raise money and awareness for the disease that runs in their family. The twins realized research was underfunded and there was a stigma around the disease.

Through their advocacy, they have raised more than $1.75 million and with every event, every conversation, Devin and Jason break the stigma more and more.

The genesis of his work started with Tackle Sickle Cell, but as he grew, so did his reach.

mccourtys3

After Super Bowl LII, Devin spearheaded a group of his teammates to speak at the Massachusetts State House in favor of a criminal justice reform bill that would raise the minimum age children can be charged in juvenile court.

It was signed into law.

This would prove to be a turning point in his work. On the surface, criminal justice reform and education reform may not seem connected, but the two are intrinsically bound. When Devin saw that, it clicked.

"School is a chance to develop and find out who you are, and once you start to criminalize that behavior as a young kid, man or woman, your idea of yourself is starting to be shaped. It's easy for us as adults to sit up here and say you are who you are and not care about anybody's opinion, but all of us, growing up, had different periods where you care what people thought," Devin said at a Players Coalition event. "I thought that was huge when I started to learn about the school-to-prison pipeline. Just the mentality of these kids and how early they can develop that, and it can really shape the rest of their lives."

Since then, Devin and Jason donated $90,000 to buy tablets for students in New York and New Jersey as remote learning began, and should he win the charity challenge, Devin will use it to help these students. He advocated on behalf of a bill that would level the playing field for schools across Massachusetts by providing $1.5 billion to underfunded and underserved schools made up of primarily low-income students and those who do not speak English as their first language. That bill also passed.

mccourty2
Photo by Eric J. Adler

As a rookie, fresh out of Rutgers, Devin probably never thought he would testify in front of state legislature, host a district attorney debate, write op-eds about school funding or host a panel about how education impacts recidivism rates. Yet, he has.

Out of his comfort zone and leading the charge, that is the way Devin operates.

Whether he is printing out dozens of pages, reading studies and legislation like it's a playbook, or pushing his teammates to donate to the Patriots player social justice fund, which provides grants to local organizations, Devin is often the catalyst.

With everything Devin takes on, it ultimately fits into the larger vision of the type of world he wants to live in and the type of man he wants to be. It is personal for him – even when he cannot relate, he learns by building relationships.

When he can relate, he takes his experience and lends it so others may feel less alone.

Just this year, Devin did as Devin so often does. After the stillbirth of his daughter, Mia, Devin and his family grieved in private. So many who suffer miscarriages or the loss of a child grieve in silence. Their stories go untold to even those closest to them.

But Devin chose to share his family's loss to let the world know Mia was here.

When he ran into the end zone after a blocked field goal on Dec. 7, Devin did so while honoring Mia. Devin is highlighting the TEARS Foundation, which helps families deal with child loss, through his My Cause, My Cleats, and in doing so, he gives a voice to millions who may be too devastated to use theirs.

This is Devin's character.

It is his endless empathy that leads him to believe that all people, regardless of where they come from or where they have been, deserve to be loved and helped to find their way back. It is the complete understanding of what lending his name and voice can do to help. It is conversations to gain understanding so he can carry on the fight for those who are unable to do so themselves.

Devin deserves to be the Walter Payton Man of the Year. True difference is made through compassion and consistency, and Devin is nothing if not compassionate and consistent.

He never set out for accolades, though. Devin simply set out to be the best person he can be for his ever-growing circle and, most importantly, for his family.

"If I wasn't here another day and people went up and told my kids, I hope it would be [they would say], 'I only spoke to your dad for five minutes my whole life, but it was an awesome five minutes," Devin said in an interview earlier this year. "If I could teach my kids anything and they could only hear stories about me, I hope it will add up to great lessons for them to say, 'if I could be more like my father, I will be a good person.'"

Related Content

news

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

The short week for the Patriots means a homecoming of sorts for Matthew Slater. 
news

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

The two Boston all-stars swapped jerseys in mutual appreciation. 
news

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Devin McCourty shared the personal and touching reason why he knew he was destined for the end zone. 
news

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

If this isn't a victory Monday mood, we don't know what is.
news

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Patriots can't contain excitement after Gunner Olszewski's breakout game against the Chargers. 
news

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

The New Berlin Patriots have been a solid fan club for nearly 15 years. 
news

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

The lists were released on Tuesday, and Patriots fans will notice a familiar face. 
news

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

After the Patriots win over the Cardinals, Nick Folk's teammates had a lot to say about his game-winning kick. 
news

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel and the Patriots Foundation all host Thanksgiving turkey giveaways ahead of the holiday. 
news

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Violinist Abe Dewing finally found a way to merge his love of the Patriots and classical music.
news

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Nick Avtges went to extreme lengths to see his sweetheart, Marion, amid the pandemic, and this week, he was surprised by Robert Kraft on the "Dr. Oz Show." 

Latest News

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Patriots WR Gunner Olszewksi Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

Unfiltered Notebook 12/8: Dugger continues on rapid track

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/8

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/7

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Advertising