Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Dec 07, 2020 at 06:48 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

dmc
Photo by David Silverman

With seconds ticking away in the first half, the Chargers attempted a 58-yard field goal to get points on the board before halftime. Fortunately for Patriots fans, Cody Davis jumped and swatted the ball away, and Devin McCourty took it to the house.

While the special teams play was great in its own right, it meant something even sweeter for McCourty. Before the game, he knew he was going to wind up in the end zone one way or another. He just had a feeling.

As part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, players are encouraged to wear custom cleats to honor something they are passionate about and to raise awareness for an organization of their choice.

McCourty's choice this year is personal. He and his wife, Michelle, lost their third child, Mia, in May. Michelle was eight months pregnant when doctors discovered their baby no longer had a heartbeat. The stillbirth of their daughter is a heartbreaking loss, and McCourty chose an organization that would help other families who have lived through and with this all-consuming grief.

The TEARS Foundation provides compassion and financial help for families who have lost a child, as well as comprehensive services and support groups.

With Mia in his heart and his family watching closely, McCourty just knew he would find his way into the end zone against the Chargers.

"It was crazy. I knew today I was going to score. My Cause, My Cleats, I felt just special today representing the TEARS Foundation for child loss," McCourty said after the game. "Just knowing that my wife would be back home watching and the cleats had rainbows on them, hope and love. I felt like that today. I knew I would find a way to get into the end zone, so she'll be able to see it and the rest of my kids would see that."

As he ran into the end zone, the world could see that reminder of love on his feet, and it's only helped carry him.

You can learn more about the TEARS Foundation here.

