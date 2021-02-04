10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Voted best defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl by those he was facing all week, Sample is a high effort defensive lineman with some versatility. His best projection is likely in a 4-3 front where he can get upfield, but that should not scare the Patriots off of him, he'd be a similar to fit to what we've seen from Adam Butler. He doesn't have two-gap size and that could limit his value to the Pats, but he's a consistently disruptive player who can play up and down the line and there's always a need for those.