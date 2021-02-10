Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

It's been just a couple of days since the 2020 season officially came to an end but the furor around quarterback movement has been almost non-stop for weeks. The blockbuster deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to Detroit kicked things off, but most indications are that the QB deals won't end there.

Multiple reports indicate that Philadelphia is set to deal Carson Wentz soon. The former No. 2 overall pick is coming off a disastrous season that saw him lead the league in interceptions and sacks before getting benched down the stretch, but that hasn't stopped the Eagles from looking for a package similar to the one the Rams sent Detroit.

That deal included Goff, a pair of future first-round picks as well as a third-rounder in this year's draft. Goff's hefty contract forced the Rams to part with some extra picks, and it would seem unrealistic that the Eagles would be able to garner a similar deal – but stranger things have happened.

As for the Patriots, most reports have included Chicago and Indianapolis as potential landing spots for Wentz. Given what the Eagles are looking for, Bill Belichick would be wise to stay out of that bidding war as the rebuilding process can't afford to part with so many resources in the draft. If the price drops, a reclamation project like Wentz would be intriguing given his talent and past success.