NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

The NFL handed out their awards the night before the Super Bowl with no real surprises. Josh Allen edging Mahomes for second-place in the MVP race behind Rodgers was an eyebrow-raiser, and the fact that somebody voted for Ben Roethlisberger over Alex Smith (he received 49 of 50 votes) for Comeback Player of the Year was more than a little curious. But in terms of the winners, I didn't have much of a problem with the picks. I thought the race for Defensive Player of Year between Aaron Donald (the winner) and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt could have gone either way. I leaned toward Donald as the more complete player but it was close. I also felt Justin Jefferson deserved more consideration for Rookie of the Year and Offensive ROY but Justin Herbert was a strong pick. Otherwise, Rodgers (MVP), Derrick Henry (Offensive POY), Chase Young (Defensive ROY), Smith (Comeback POY) and Kevin Stefanski (Coach of the Year) all seemed like pretty straightforward selections.