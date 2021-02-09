Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

Greetings from me and Mickey Mouse in Orlando!

I think, besides QB, the biggest issue facing the Pats is rebuilding the defense. Now our DBs are just fine, but could take a hit if Gilmore is traded or JC Jackson leaves via the tender. But the big issue is our DL. We need at least 2 and possibly 3 big fatties (as BB calls them) to two-gap and allow the LBs to make plays. They also need to be able to push the pocket and create pressure up the middle, allowing edge rushers -like Uche and Winovich to get home. In your opinion, is it better to get them through the draft or in FA? I know FAs will be more expensive, but at least, you know what you have. A rookie is a crap shoot, even a pick in the top 4 rounds.

Hopping in here as Bob is hitting on a lot of what I've been writing here. Bring back Guy and give him some help, which really might even already be on the roster in Beau Allen. I know it was disappointing that he missed his whole season, but he's the kind of big bodied lineman we're talking about. If he's recovered, you're not that far off with Guy, Allen and Cowart. Of course, that's a lot of ifs. There's some big boys in the draft, hello Tyler Shelvin of LSU, so that's a good spot to solidify the depth of the interior.

Second question, if High comes back I believe that really solidifies the LB corp. High and Bentley in the middle and Uche and Winovich, but I could see at least 1 or 2 more guys here as well. Again, FA or draft pick?

Yeah, don't stop there, Bob. This will still be a match-up defense that needs some pieces, with guys like Shilique Calhoun and John Simon both free agents as well. The development of Winovich, Uche and Jennings is key, I'd continue to complement them with draft picks. Seems like the team is always taking free agent flyers on guys like Calhoun on one-year deals. He could return for a similar rotational role or they could add someone in the similar price range.

Last question - going back to JC if the Pats put a 1st round tender on him would you take the pick or match the offer? Certainly that would mean that Gilmore would have to be retained.

Thanks and love these Q/As you guys do a great job.–Bob Michaud

Thanks, Bob. As I said earlier, I think Jackson and Gilmore are two of their best assets with potential to move and I could see the argument that both chips should be cashed in now. I'd tag Jackson with a first but still be open to trading him for a day two pick, Gilmore could probably fetch a similar price.