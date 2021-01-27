Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Jan 27, 2021 at 01:33 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

qb-carousel-ap-2

It's no secret that the quarterback position will be the focus of the Patriots offseason, but New England isn't alone in that regard. Depending on some decisions around the league there could be as many as 22 teams looking for a change at the game's most important position.

Some are more certain (Indianapolis) than others (LA Rams) but the one thing we know at this point is that changes will be coming when the new league year begins in March.

For the purposes of this exercise we're going to create some lists to illustrate the amount of uncertainty there could be at quarterback in 2021.

Set in Stone (10)

Table inside Article
TEAM QUARTERBACK
Buffalo Josh Allen
Baltimore Lamar Jackson
Cleveland Baker Mayfield
Cincinnati Joe Burrow
Tennessee Ryan Tannehill
Kansas City Patrick Mahomes
LA Chargers Justin Herbert
Tampa Bay Tom Brady
Seattle Russell Wilson
Arizona Kyler Murray

Analysis: Brady's age could have Tampa in the market, particularly if the Bucs win it all and Brady decides to walk away. Mayfield has done enough to earn the Browns trust … at least for another year. The rest are no-brainers.

Likely in Place (10)

Table inside Article
TEAM QUARTERBACK
Las Vegas Derek Carr
Dallas Dak Prescott*
Philadelphia Carson Wentz
NY Giants Daniel Jones
Green Bay Aaron Rodgers
Miami Tua Tagovailoa
Pittsburgh Ben Roethlisberger
Atlanta Matt Ryan
LA Rams Jared Goff
Minnesota Kirk Cousins

Analysis: *Prescott is a free agent but the Cowboys seem intent on re-signing him. Wentz and Ryan would cost their teams too much to move on so they stay put for now. Cousins, Goff and Carr have tantalized their teams with enough good play to give them another year, but there will be internal discussions among their teams on each. Jones and Tagovailoa are too young to pull the plug just yet. Rodgers was blowing off steam after the Packers playoff ouster and will be back, likely with more money, while Big Ben mulls retirement. As long as he returns, the Steelers will stick with him.

Could be Moving (5)

Table inside Article
TEAM QUARTERBACK
NY Jets Sam Darnold
Houston Deshaun Watson
Denver Drew Lock
Carolina Teddy Bridgewater
San Francisco Jimmy Garoppolo

Analysis: Watson's situation has dominated the quarterback talk thus far but the feeling here is that Nick Caserio will work to repair the relationship and one of the game's best quarterbacks will remain in Houston. The rest are less certain with the falling dominoes impacting decisions elsewhere. That's especially true for the Niners and Garoppolo, who could be moved (to the Patriots?) if Kyle Shanahan finds a better alternative. The Jets could stick with Darnold, draft his successor or be active in the veteran market. Nothing is off the table. Denver and Carolina would probably prefer to upgrade and both are in position to grab a rookie, even if moving up in the draft in order to do it.

Definitely in the Market (7)

Table inside Article
TEAM QUARTERBACK
New England Cam Newton
Indianapolis Philip Rivers
Jacksonville Gardner Minshew
Washington Alex Smith
Detroit Matthew Stafford
Chicago Mitchell Trubisky
New Orleans Drew Brees

Analysis: Newton won't be back in Foxborough as the Patriots continue to search for the next quarterback. Rivers retired and Brees appears poised to join him. Minshew will be replaced by Trevor Lawrence. The Lions are openly shopping Stafford, and the Bears will move from Trubisky. Smith was a great story but the end is near and Washington needs to find a replacement.

Outlook: It's clear that change will be in the air throughout the offseason, and depending on how some teams react it could have a direct impact on the Patriots. Stafford's destination, as an example, could have a ripple effect in Foxborough should San Francisco land his services and thus make Garoppolo expendable. Teams like Denver and Carolina, who select ahead of New England in the draft, also could affect the Patriots if they have eyes on a rookie QB.

There will be lots to track over the coming weeks and months and we intend to continue to analyze the situation every step of the way.

