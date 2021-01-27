Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Analysis: Watson's situation has dominated the quarterback talk thus far but the feeling here is that Nick Caserio will work to repair the relationship and one of the game's best quarterbacks will remain in Houston. The rest are less certain with the falling dominoes impacting decisions elsewhere. That's especially true for the Niners and Garoppolo, who could be moved (to the Patriots?) if Kyle Shanahan finds a better alternative. The Jets could stick with Darnold, draft his successor or be active in the veteran market. Nothing is off the table. Denver and Carolina would probably prefer to upgrade and both are in position to grab a rookie, even if moving up in the draft in order to do it.