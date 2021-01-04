Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

With a win over the Jets and the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, the Patriots are now projected to have the 15th overall pick in this April's NFL Draft.

New England hasn't had a selection this high since they took Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. In all, Bill Belichick's Patriots have picked before 20th overall just three other times - Richard Seymour, 6th in 2001, Ty Warren, 13th in 2003, and Nate Solider, 17th overall in 2011.

The Patriots current 2021 draft capital is projected below:

1st round pick (15th overall)

2nd round pick

3rd round pick (projected - compensatory/Brady)

4th round pick

4th round pick (projected - compensatory/Collins)

4th round pick (projected - compensatory/Van Noy)

5th round pick

6th round pick

6th round pick (via Dallas for Michael Bennett)

7th round pick

Like many teams that will be picking in the 14 slots before them, the Patriots will be in the market for a rookie quarterback, but even if they miss out on top-ten prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson, they'll still be line for a very good player who can fill one of their many needs.

With a well-balanced slate of projected selections, they should also have some flexibility to move around the draft board.