Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 03 - 06:00 PM | Mon Jan 04 - 09:00 AM

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Full Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 17

What Went Right: Collaborative effort on offense leads the way

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

After Further Review: Pats had no answers for Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/29

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

Presented by

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 04, 2021 at 08:25 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

AP_19119749970289
AP Photo by Aaron M.Sprecher

With a win over the Jets and the conclusion of the 2020 regular season, the Patriots are now projected to have the 15th overall pick in this April's NFL Draft.

New England hasn't had a selection this high since they took Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. In all, Bill Belichick's Patriots have picked before 20th overall just three other times - Richard Seymour, 6th in 2001, Ty Warren, 13th in 2003, and Nate Solider, 17th overall in 2011.

The Patriots current 2021 draft capital is projected below:

  • 1st round pick (15th overall)
  • 2nd round pick
  • 3rd round pick (projected - compensatory/Brady)
  • 4th round pick
  • 4th round pick (projected - compensatory/Collins)
  • 4th round pick (projected - compensatory/Van Noy)
  • 5th round pick
  • 6th round pick
  • 6th round pick (via Dallas for Michael Bennett)
  • 7th round pick

Like many teams that will be picking in the 14 slots before them, the Patriots will be in the market for a rookie quarterback, but even if they miss out on top-ten prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson, they'll still be line for a very good player who can fill one of their many needs.

With a well-balanced slate of projected selections, they should also have some flexibility to move around the draft board.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 29th in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Analysis of and reaction to New England's 2020 regular season finale from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 17.
news

Hall leaves impact on 2020 Patriots with big hits and consistency

Offenses may not know his name, but after this season, there's no question that they will remember the hits.
news

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Almost by accident, NFL Films created custom crowd noises for all 32 teams, including the Patriots.
news

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Analysis of and reaction to New England's fifteenth 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 16.
news

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

After 11 straight years in the playoffs, the Patriots were officially eliminated with a loss in Miami.
news

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Analysis of and reaction to New England's fourteenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 15.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Patriots offense down two for Miami

The offense loses a rusher and a receiver for the second Dolphins game of 2020. 
news

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

A profile of up-and-coming Patriots linebacker Terez Hall.

Latest News

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots News Blitz 1/4: Wrapping up a feel-good finale

A statement from Patriots players, coaches and personnel

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/3

Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 1/3

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Hall leaves impact on 2020 Patriots with big hits and consistency

Patriots Sign DB Dee Virgin

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/1

Cam Newton honored with Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Patriots Place DL Tashawn Bower and LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve

Advertising