Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

As for salary, Stafford has two years and $43 million left on his deal with $10 million roster bonuses due in 2021 and 2022. So, he's more than affordable given his experience and production. But given the Patriots need for young talent, would such a trade make it more difficult to embark fully on the rebuilding process that is so desperately needed?

The Patriots could send their first-round pick to Detroit, and perhaps even add a mid-round selection or a player to the mix. (The knee-jerk reaction would be to send Stephon Gilmore as part of the deal, but it wouldn't make much sense for Detroit to acquire a 30-year-old corner while jettisoning their 32-year-old quarterback).

It's not often that starting quarterbacks get traded but veterans have been moving more frequently in recent years. One comp to Stafford to consider would be Kansas City's deal in 2018 that sent Alex Smith to Washington in exchange for a third-round pick and corner Kendall Fuller.

Smith's numbers with the Chiefs and age (he was 34) were on par with Stafford, although Smith had much more to work with in Andy Reid's explosive offense in Kansas City. It would appear the Lions will get more for Stafford, especially considering the wide variety of teams that potentially could be in the mix to drive up the price.

According to oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com, the Patriots are not in the top 10 of potential landing spots for Stafford. They list San Francisco at +250 as the favorite, followed by Indy (+300), Denver (+350), Washington (+500), Carolina (+750), New Orleans (+1500), Houston (+2000), Pittsburgh (+3000), the Jets (+3300) and Chicago (+5000). Sportsbetting.ag has the Patriots sixth at +800 with Indy the favorite at +300.

In terms of the 2021 season, Stafford would be a home run for the Patriots. He would provide some instant credibility to the offense and give the unit some life. But he also would have the same troubles Tom Brady had in 2019 and Cam Newton dealt with last year – a lack of a supporting cast.

If the Patriots use some resources to get Stafford, that would cut into both the draft capital and cap space needed to make those improvements. The team may feel better using the picks and cash to find some young talent for the future.

While the idea of Stafford sounds good – and I'd certainly be on board if the first-round pick alone gets it done – it may not be in the best interests of the team going forward since it would be a short-term fix. So, there are no easy answers to be found.