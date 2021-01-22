Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jan 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 24 - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered's 2020 Lighthouse Awards

Bailey, Olszewski named AP All-Pro First Team; Slater to Second Team

Focusing on 2021 Patriots opponents 

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

Richard Seymour named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Patriots reflect on trying 2020 season and playing for their brotherhood

Future Patriots Opponents: 2021 through 2024

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Adrian Phillips, Chase Winovich, Gunner Olszewski honor their 'healthcare heroes' during warmups

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

Jan 22, 2021 at 04:43 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20161219_710x380_matt_patricia.jpg

According to a report from the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, Matt Patricia will be returning to the New England Patriots coaching staff "in a variety of roles." The former Patriots defensive coordinator went 13-29-1 in three seasons as head coach of the Lions and will now bring a familiar face back to a coaching staff that has seen its fair share of departures in recent seasons.

Patricia joined the Patriots in 2004 as an offensive coaching assistant then assisted the offensive line before working his way to the defensive side of the ball, taking over the linebackers from 2006-2010 and the safeties in 2011. He was named defensive coordinator in 2012 and would help lead the Patriots to two more Super Bowl titles before his departure in 2018.

Well-experienced in the team's concepts and systems, especially on the defensive side of the ball, Patricia should help reinforce the staff and give Bill Belichick back a trusted voice as the team looks to get back on track after a 7-9 season.

Also joining the team's staff per McBride will be former Lions assistant Evan Rothstein, who worked in analytics and with Patricia in Detroit. Rothstein was the defensive playcaller for the Lions when their coaching staff was hit with a COVID-19 late last season.

Related Content

news

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

With the East-West Shrine Game and NFL Scouting Combine shifting to accommodate COVID-19, the Senior Bowl will press on and become even more important to draft scouting.
news

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer this offseason and plenty of ammunition to make some big splashes.
news

Bailey, Olszewski, Onwenu earn PFWA honors

Three Patriots were honored by the Pro Football Writers Association's end-of-year awards.
news

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

The NFL is down to the final four, but all eyes will be on Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.
news

Time for Seymour to complete the climb

Richard Seymour's talent and versatility were major factors in the New England Patriots winning their first three Super Bowl championships. A gold jacket would cement that legacy.
news

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

Two Patriots coaches will participate in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl as part of a professional development opportunity.
news

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

The Patriots offense coordinator will reportedly interview with the Eagles regarding their open head coach position.
news

Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Almost by accident, NFL Films created custom crowd noises for all 32 teams, including the Patriots.
news

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

The veteran Patriots player and coach will get his first crack at a head coaching gig after two seasons on the sidelines of New England.
news

Tippett, Sims elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Two Patriots from the past were named to the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
news

NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

With six games to follow there was plenty to make note of as the playoffs got underway.

Latest News

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

21 Burning questions for Patriots 2021 offseason

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Bailey, Olszewski, Onwenu earn PFWA honors

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Jim Nagy on challenges of 2021 Senior Bowl

Megan O'Brien sits down with Jim Nagy, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl to discuss challenges facing the event this year as well as the impact it has on its participants.

Governor Baker visits Gillette Stadium to tour mass vaccination site

Robert and Jonathan Kraft gave Governor Charlie Baker a tour of the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Jan. 21. For information on the site, please visit: www.cic-health.com/vaccines

Top 10 Plays of 2020

Take a look back at the Top 10 (11 when you count two game-winning field goals!) plays of the Patriots 2020 season.

Kraft Family to Celebrate 27 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Richard Seymour's Patriots Highlights

Seven Pro Bowls, five All Pro selections, three Super Bowl championships, one Canton-worthy career. Richard Seymour belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Scott Pioli reflects on the 19th anniversary of 'The Snow Bowl'

NFL Network's Scott Pioli recalls "The Snow Bowl Game" 19 years later.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising