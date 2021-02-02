NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Continuing with the quarterback drama, I thought Green Bay president Mark Murphy perfectly summarized the best non-story of the short offseason – Aaron Rodgers blowing off steam after a bitter playoff defeat. Rodgers mentioned an uncertain future in the moments after the loss to the Bucs in the NFC title game, and Twitter went wild with various 'A-Rod is available' takes. Within 24 hours, that story was gone as Rodgers said he wasn't going anywhere, and Murphy broke it down in simpler terms: "We're not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back." … Strange Super Bowl vibes with the coronavirus continuing to impact the NFL season. The Chiefs will treat it like any other road game and arrive in Tampa at the end of the week. The Bucs obviously are the first team to play for the title in their home stadium as well. Much of the hoopla that goes with Super Bowl week will either be eliminated or subdued, and video calls will permeate the coverage as much of the media will sit this one out. It will be interesting to watch the environment in Tampa as the week unfolds and the game arrives on Sunday.