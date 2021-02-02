Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

I realize that all [Patriots] free agents will not return, but if you could decide, what would the list look like? Bryant Smeeth

On a team that's trending younger and less experienced, it might make sense to emphasize keeping those free agents who are most valuable not only as players, but also as locker room and on-field leaders, if possible. It might not be affordable to keep them all, but those kinds of players would be my priority, generally speaking. Erik Scalavino

The Patriots need some major changes done with the current WR group. Spending premium money on a top-notch receiver in free agency is not the answer. Here are a few receivers I feel could make an impact in New England without spending too much money: Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, Demarcus Robinson, and Isaiah McKenzie. What are your thought? John LaFond

As we do every year in the days/weeks leading up to the start of free agency, we'll soon be posting our positional analyses here on patriots.com. Therein, you'll find answers to all your questions about which players at every position are available and which might be best fits for the Patriots. Please stay tuned. Erik Scalavino

Do you think that when Tom Brady eventually retires, he will sign for the Patriots so he can retire a Patriot? Ian Buttriss

I'm fairly confident that some sort of ceremony will be hosted here at Gillette whenever the day comes that TB12 decides to stop playing football. What exactly that looks like, I have no idea. Rest assured, though, there'll be some sort of attention paid to one of the greatest players of all time, who will have spent the overwhelming majority of his professional career right here in Foxborough. Erik Scalavino

Would you agree that a top-tier receiver, a second-tier one, along with what we have (assuming we resign Damiere Byrd) would give us a pretty good core and maybe with the 15 pick go with Mac Jones, if available? Darnell Harris

I would agree with some of what you propose, Darnell. Specifically, the first couple ideas. If New England can acquire a top-flight pass catcher, plus some depth at the second level, it would be a wonderful start to rebuilding the receiving corps.

Does "what we have" include Julian Edelman, who's approaching age 35 in May and coming off a season-ending knee injury? I'd like to think he still has something left to give this team, but at this point, we have to be realistic with our expectations. Bottom line, New England needs as much help as it can get at wide receiver, however it can get it. As for Jones, I'm not convinced he's first-round worthy. Erik Scalavino

The Patriots have been successful with experienced defensive coordinators over the years. A least I believe they were experienced coaches? Romeo [Crennel] and so on. Why doesn't Bill Belichick go out and hire an experienced DC? Ron Scarlata

Since you could only name one Patriots DC in the Belichick era, allow me to help you fill in the "and so on" blanks.

Belichick didn't name a defensive coordinator in 2000, his first year on the job. Crennel had the title from '01-04. Then came Eric Mangini for one year, '05, followed by Dean Pees from '06-09. No coordinator was named in either 2010 or '11. Matt Patricia got the nod from 2012-17. While no coordinator was named in 2018, Brian Flores held the role in a de facto manner.

What do all those men have in common? They were all on Belichick's coaching staff already when they were named defensive coordinator, with the exception of Crennel, who came over from Cleveland in a lateral move. However, Belichick and Crennel had significant coaching history together going back to their days with the New York Giants.