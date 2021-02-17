Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Feb 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Feb 17, 2021 at 10:58 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-generic-article-3way

Prior to the 2020 season, the 2021 salary cap was projected to be at least $210 million, but after the COVID season the actual cap number will be significantly lower, projected to be somewhere around $185 million.

This will affect not only the teams projected to now be over the cap, but also the franchise tag numbers, and it could force some unexpected movement.

"Looking ahead to next year, even if the franchise tag number remains the same (which it won't), it will take up a larger percent of the cap due to the decreased cap number, making it more difficult for teams to justify tagging players," wrote Scott Pioli for NFL.com. "One of the possible outcomes of this could be that several top NFL players hit the open free agent market because teams don't have the cap space to tag them or offer a long-term deal."

For the Patriots, they're in good cap shape no matter where the cap lands, but for other teams, those who were planning as though they'd have another $40-50 million to work with, there will be some hard decisions to come in the next month.

The Athletic had their beat writers list off some interesting players who be potential cap casualties, an extensive list with many talented players in their prime. New England is in great position to take advantage of the market, a far different position than they were in last season.

Here are 10 potential cap casualties who could help the Patriots at positions of need.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Related Links

It seems like most Patriots fans are ready to embrace the return of their former second-round pick, but all signals out of San Francisco are that they are ready to move forward with Jimmy G. as their QB. The 49ers have a financial out at this point but it sounds like it would take a whopper of an offer to pry Garoppolo loose.

Possibility: Low

QB Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8).
AP Photo by David Zalubowski
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8).

Mariota was paid $10 million to be a back-up in his single season in Vegas and could save them $11 million in 2021 if he is released. He showed some flashes before fizzling out as a Titan and would have starter potential in New England, but there will be plenty of interest in Mariota around the league as the QB carousel continues to spin. The Raiders are close to a projected $10 million over the cap.

Possibility: Moderate

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25).
AP Photo by Sam Craft
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25).

With Rex Burkhead coming off injury and due to hit free agency along with James White, the Patriots offense has a need for a third-down back. Even if one, or both of White and Burkhead return, the need remains and Bernard wouldn't be the first Bengals running back to make a jump to New England. He's had a productive eight years in Cincinnati and has missed just four games in the last four seasons, while putting up 1,200 yards both rushing and receiving. The Bengals are not projected to be over the cap so they could find a spot for Bernard, but they could open up another $4 million if they cut ties with him.

Possibility: High

WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder.
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

The Jets actually have more projected cap space than the Patriots do, so it was surprising to see him pop up on The Athletic's list. His fit and contributions on special teams would definitely make the Patriots better, if the Jets cut him loose they're crazy. He'll be just 28 in June.

Possibility: Low

WR Golden Tate, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.
AP Photo by Stephen Brashear
New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Another versatile receiver, Tate is the kind of veteran that would help solidify the group. He's coming off his lowest receiving output since 2011 with just 35 catches and the team could save $8.5 million in cap space with a post-6/1 release. At 32, age is definitely a factor to consider.

Possibility: Moderate

nfl_shield_20099649275.jpg

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

READ STORY

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.
AP Photo by David Richard
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

A move tight end, he's still just 24 and has fallen down the depth chart. He could be a trade candidate but if the Browns move on, the Patriots should look into him. He had 56 catches in 2018, but played in just four games in 2019 and picked up just 19 catches in 13 games in 2020. He could benefit from a change of scenery and should have a lot of good football ahead of him. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah is another tight end name to watch.

Possibility: High

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86).
AP Photo by Michael Ainsworth
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86).

The Eagles have to clear a projected $41 million in cap space, but things were probably heading to a divorce with Ertz regardless. After a down year, Ertz could be a good veteran addition to a tight end position that hasn't been productive enough the last two seasons. Ertz played 11 games in 2020, posting just 36 catches, his lowest output since his rookie season. Derek Barnett and Malik Jackson are two Eagles defenders to also keep an eye on.

Possibility: High

DT Allen Bailey, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey (93).
AP Photo by Kevin Sabitus
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey (93).

A versatile defensive lineman, Bailey could be used in a variety of ways and the Patriots defensive front needs significant additions this offseason. The Falcons are another team that will have to figure out how to get under the cap, projected to be $23 million over. Releasing Bailey could open up $4.5 million. Nose tackle Brandon Williams of the Ravens could be a fit for New England as well.

Possibility: High

DT Nick Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97).
AP Photo by Danny Karnik
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97).

A three-down defensive linemen for Matt Patricia in Detroit, Williams is a similar player to New England's Adam Butler. He had a breakout year in 2019 with the Bears, posting six sacks, but it wasn't surprising to see his numbers take a dip in Detroit's scheme. Soon-to-be 31, he's another veteran who could help up front. He'd save the Lions $5 million. Tight end Jesse James is another Lion who could make sense for New England.

Possibility: Moderate

OLB Anthony Barr – Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55).
AP Photo by Andy Clayton-King
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55).

It's hard to see the Vikings not figuring things out with Barr, but they're projected to be over the cap by $5 million and will be forced to make some moves. Barr will account for a $15 million hit this season alone. Limited to just two games in 2020 after suffering a torn pec, Barr is still a three-down linebacker who can do it all. He's the kind of star player the Patriots could be able to pounce on should his team have to part ways.

The Packers' Preston Smith is another linebacker who is mentioned as a possibility, he had 12 sacks 2019 before having a down year in 2020 with just four sacks and a career-low in pass rush pressures. The Saints' Kwon Alexander is also mentioned as a potential cap casualty for the cap-strapped Saints.

Possibility: Low

2021-unrestricted-fas

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.

READ STORY

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Russell Wilson says he wants to be like Tom Brady and have a say in personnel, but Brady became a free agent before switching teams.
news

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

The Patriots continue to build up their 2021 coaching staff, reportedly adding an offensive assistant who is well-familiar with the AFC East.
news

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.
news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

Abstract: J.J. Watt is a tremendous defensive end but at this stage of his career he doesn't fit into the Patriots rebuilding plans.
news

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson hits restricted free agency this offseason as the Patriots weigh long-term plans for their leading interceptor.
news

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota could make sense in New England as a veteran fill-in.
news

NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

Tom Brady's first season in Tampa ended with the most impressive of his seventh Super Bowl titles.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

Patriots fans are looking ahead to the 2021 offseason, wondering how to best spend in free agency, maximize their draft pick capital and get their team back in the playoffs.
news

McCourty: Key opt-outs will be returning

Patriots veteran Devin McCourty tells Tom E. Curran that he believes all of the team's 2020 opt-out players will return in 2021.
news

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

A deep dive into some advanced statistics shows which strengths the New England Patriots should maintain and which weaknesses they must address in the 2021 offseason.

Latest News

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 2/17: Potential free agent options

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

In the latest installment of Do Your Life, presented by Putnam, find out how the McCourty twins life has changed off the field, after Jason joined Devin here in New England.

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

On Sunday, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Organization sent healthcare workers throughout New England to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

With the conclusion of the 2020 season, New England Patriots cheerleaders reflect on the game-day experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and share what cheering means to them.

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Jonathan Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and two of the 76 vaccinated healthcare workers traveling to Super Bowl LV talk about their trip to Tampa. Ten months after the team plane brought essential PPE for healthcare workers in April 2020, the plane takes another journey, bringing 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl.

Legends of the Playoffs: Julian Edelman and the legend of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retells the story of the team's legendary 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI from his intimate perspective.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising