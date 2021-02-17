10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Prior to the 2020 season, the 2021 salary cap was projected to be at least $210 million, but after the COVID season the actual cap number will be significantly lower, projected to be somewhere around $185 million.

This will affect not only the teams projected to now be over the cap, but also the franchise tag numbers, and it could force some unexpected movement.

"Looking ahead to next year, even if the franchise tag number remains the same (which it won't), it will take up a larger percent of the cap due to the decreased cap number, making it more difficult for teams to justify tagging players," wrote Scott Pioli for NFL.com. "One of the possible outcomes of this could be that several top NFL players hit the open free agent market because teams don't have the cap space to tag them or offer a long-term deal."

For the Patriots, they're in good cap shape no matter where the cap lands, but for other teams, those who were planning as though they'd have another $40-50 million to work with, there will be some hard decisions to come in the next month.

The Athletic had their beat writers list off some interesting players who be potential cap casualties, an extensive list with many talented players in their prime. New England is in great position to take advantage of the market, a far different position than they were in last season.