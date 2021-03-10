Patriots add two compensatory draft selections

The Patriots added two more picks in the 2021 draft on Wednesday, as the NFL announced compensatory draft selections. Determined by free agents lost and free agents gained, the Patriots gained two draft picks -- a third-rounder, 96th overall, the highest comp pick awarded, and a fourth-rounder, 140th overall.

With the mock drafts coming up with rangy linebackers and electric offensive players who fall through the draft cracks, New England should be able to add a significant player on day one, while the two additional comp selections will help fill out the draft board, giving the team some needed flexibility on day two and into day three.