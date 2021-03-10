Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

Best of the rest

At 15 there should be one or two really intriguing players that slip through the cracks, but what about other first-round talents that the Patriots might like better than some of the rankings are portraying?

Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Philips out of Miami are two of the top front seven defenders and both could reinforce positions of need. The Patriots have selected two Michigan front-seven defenders in the last two years and could consider making it three with Kwity Paye, though his true fit might not be as clear as Rousseau and Phillips.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is undersized and probably more of a safety for the Patriots but brings some athletic playmaking ability.