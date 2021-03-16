Report: Patriots nab defensive lineman Henry Anderson

The Patriots rounded out a busy opening Monday of the tampering period by making another reported addition to their defensive line in veteran Henry Anderson. The six-year vet had been released earlier this month by the Jets and is the fourth defensive line signing of the day, including Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis, not to mention outside linebacker Matt Judon.
Anderson maxed out with seven sacks in 2018, but saw a decline in production over the last two seasons after signing an extension with New York. The big defensive lineman is a good fit for the Patriots' defensive scheme, where he will undoubtedly be moved around the line to exploit favorable matchups. His size and length are considerable assets and Anderson has experience doing the dirty work in the trenches.
In one day, the Patriots have made concerted efforts to reinforce their defensive front, adding multiple 300-plus pound NFL veterans who should give 2020's 26th-ranked run defense a whole new look and a lot more beef.