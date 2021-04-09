Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 11 - 11:59 PM

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

Apr 09, 2021 at 06:12 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released OL Ross Reynolds.

Reynolds, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. Reynolds spent the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. He has not appeared in an NFL game. Reynolds was elevated to the 53-man roster on Jan. 2, 2021 and was active but did not play in the 2021 regular season finale against the New York Jets.

Related Content

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Lawrence Guy

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Lawrence Guy. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign RB James White and FB Jakob Johnson

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent. In addition, the Patriots announced today that they have signed exclusive rights free agent FB Jakob Johnson.
news

Patriots Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds 

The Patriots announced today that they have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release Three Players

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed K Nick Folk as an unrestricted free agent and DL Davon Godchaux as an unrestricted free agent from Miami.  In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Cassh Maluia, LB Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.
news

Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C David Andrews as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Jonnu Smith (pronounced – JAH-new) as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans.
news

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 10 veteran free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
news

Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Montravius Adams as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay and LB Raekwon McMillan as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas. 
news

Patriots Trade TE Ryan Izzo to Houston

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans.
news

Patriots Acquire T Trent Brown in a Trade with Las Vegas; Trade T Marcus Cannon to Houston; Release DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee

The New England Patriots formally announced that they have acquired OT Trent Brown in a trade with Las Vegas today.  The Patriots also announced that they have traded OT Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.  In addition, the Patriots released DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Carl Davis

Latest News

Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising