Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

Reynolds, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30, 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco on May 3, 2019, out of Iowa. Reynolds spent the 2019 season on the 49ers practice squad and was released by San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2020. He has not appeared in an NFL game. Reynolds was elevated to the 53-man roster on Jan. 2, 2021 and was active but did not play in the 2021 regular season finale against the New York Jets.