Patriots Re-Sign RB James White and FB Jakob Johnson

White, 29, is a veteran of seven seasons with the Patriots (2014-20) after joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (130th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder has played in 92 regular season games with 13 starts and has 1,240 rushing yards on 309 attempts with 10 touchdowns and 369 receptions for 3,184 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in 12 postseason contests with three starts and has 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns. White is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots.

White is in eighth place on the club's all-time reception list with 369 and is second among Patriots running backs, behind the 431 receptions by Kevin Faulk. His 3,184 receiving yards are second among the team's running backs, behind the 3,704 yards by Faulk. Since 2015, White leads all NFL running backs with 364 receptions, 3,161 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. In 2018, he set the team record for a running back with 87 receptions for 751 yards and tied the mark with seven touchdowns.